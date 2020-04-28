It was definitely unconventional, but the 2020 (virtual) NFL Draft went without a hitch last weekend. As expected, multiple Oklahoma Sooners had their names called in the three-day event. Four this time around to give OU the honor once again as the only school in the country to have at least four names chosen in each of the last 13 years. Does OU make it to No. 14 next year at the Draft in Cleveland? Head coach Lincoln Riley didn’t want to name names last week, but he feels confident OU will be just fine. “We got some smaller classes coming up the next couple years,” said Riley last week. “I honestly believe that we’re going to have several years like that and we’re going to have several years where it balances out between the number of offensive and defensive players that are drafted here in the near future. If guys are getting drafted, a lot of things are going well. “I think we’ve got a lot of guys that absolutely have the potential. I feel like each year with the way we’re recruiting that that pool gets a little bit deeper. But I think there will be a lot of current players that will have their names called in the future. But I don’t know that I want to single anybody out.” This is as rough a first draft as you’ll find, trying to determine which players have the potential to leave early and which seniors will have the type of season that will put them in the conversation. *Listed in alphabetical order

Kennedy Brooks (5-11, 214, RS Jr.) Why? There was a strong feeling that Brooks was on his way out the door after the 2019 season. If he can duplicate what he has done is his first two playing seasons at OU, there’s no doubt he should be ready to test the waters, especially at running back. Why not? The harsh reality is running backs aren’t valued at the next level unless you’re super elite, as evidenced by last week’s Draft. Brooks is a good back, a solid back, a consistent back. But is he someone that will blow people away and guarantee a selection? Not sure. Coming back to OU might still make the most sense.

Tre Brown (5-10, 186, Sr.) Why? All Brown needs to do is show him running down the receiver from way behind against Baylor in the Big 12 championship to let people know about his world-class speed. Give him another year under Roy Manning and Alex Grinch and watch him develop his technique more. Then combine the two and look out. Why not? Parnell Motley just showed one great year does not make a prospect in the eyes of the NFL. Brown has been steady, but he hasn’t been a dynamic game-changer in his three seasons. If he does what he has done for, he’ll have the speed at the next level but might not have shown enough on tape to make it.

Adrian Ealy (6-6, 341, RS Jr.) Why? This feels like it could be another big year for Bill Bedenbaugh. He has a bunch of young studs that could legitimately make the leap from question mark to being a dominant group. You have to include Ealy in that group, especially if he can stay healthy. Why not? Might be jumping the gun, might be. Ealy was good and even really good at times last year, but he’ll have to be a lot more consistent. You can’t always point toward Cody Ford in terms of a one-year improvement and say, hey, that’s going to happen again.

Marquis Hayes (6-5, 344, RS Jr.) Why? Sort of copy/paste with Ealy. The difference with Hayes is it feels as though he’s starting to separate himself from the rest of the crowd as the easy No. 2 among the offensive line. Does he stay inside? Is he kicked outside to tackle? Either way, he should dominate in 2020 and make this a realistic possibility. Why not? Hayes’ temper got him in trouble some in 2019, so he’s going to have to learn how to be nasty, how to be a mauler but keep it within the rules. He fared well as a first-year starter, but if he’s asked to move to tackle, you can’t guarantee his success rate. Early thought is, though, he’s going to figure it out, whatever is asked of him.

Theo Howard (6-0, 182, RS Sr.) Why? Stab in the dark time. Look at what Dennis Simmons and Cale Gundy have done ever since Sterling Shepard. First-round picks, Biletnikoff winners, massive year-to-year improvement. Add in what Howard has done when healthy and now getting a chance to thrive in an OU offense, and you could see Howard being a real difference maker. Why not? First off, he’s gotta get healthy and then stay healthy. A lot of grad transfers to OU pan out for the team but don’t always see those guys become superstars themselves, like R.J. Proctor last year. He’s not a bust, but people have been waiting to be that playmaker he was projected to be for the 2016 class.

Creed Humphrey (6-5, 307, RS Jr.) Why? Ah, the easy one. Humphrey could have left after the 2019 season and been a borderline first-round guy and a sure-fire pick in the second round. Instead, he’s back to lead the line and be the most dominant center in college football. The wait will be worth it. Why not? Only an injury. Nothing else. If Humphrey is healthy, he’s getting a first-round grade. Not playing a weird hypothetical game here.

Caleb Kelly (6-3, 234, RS Sr.) Why? Because under Brian Odom and Alex Grinch, we finally figure out why Kelly was considered to be a can’t-miss prospect. Kelly stays healthy, he makes a ton of plays and his athletic ability carries him to be a Day 2 selection. Why not? Staying healthy has not been easy for Kelly. When healthy, he’s had moments of greatness combined with moments of meh. He’s got one season to figure it all out. Pressure and opportunity all at once. Will he consistently deliver?

Ronnie Perkins (6-3, 247, Jr.) Why? Before the suspension, Perkins was starting to separate himself from the rest of the young defensive line crowd. He was a huge recruiting win, and you started to see why he was so important during the 2019 season. He could rush the passer, get tackles for loss. Does that again in 2020, might have no choice but to leave. Why not? The elephant in the room is the suspension and does it linger into 2021? And if it’s the five-game deal, then will he have enough body of work to show scouts that he belongs in the NFL? Again, this is as rough of a first draft as you get.

Charleston Rambo (6-1, 179, RS Jr. Why? Shepard took over as the guy, and then Dede Westbrook. Then it was Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb. Alrighty, time for Rambo. After a great start to 2019, he quietly faded away for the majority of the second half of the season. Now armed with a quarterback who should bring out the best in the receivers, Rambo shines and joins his #SoonerSquad17 fellas in Lamb and Brown to the NFL. Why not? Can Rambo make that next step? And if he does, is it enough to withstand the rush from guys like Theo Wease? The torn ACL for Jadon Haselwood is another wrinkle to look at as well. Rambo has a chance to show he can be a leader. We shall see.

Rhamondre Stevenson (6-0, 229, Sr.) Why? He just has the size and ability to succeed at the next level. You think juco running backs at OU, and Damien Williams comes to mind. That might be a little crazy at this point, but Stevenson was up to the task each time his number was called. Why not? Like Perkins, the suspension ruling is looming there. You know OU running backs don’t get a lot of carries, regardless, so what happens when you’re alternating carries but don’t get attempts in the first five games? Stevenson might not have enough tape to impress.