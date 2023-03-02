Oklahoma's class of 2024 is waiting for it's first pieces to come into place and one that the Sooners have long been in pursuit of is Midlothian, Texas receiver Bryant Wesco , the nation's No. 21 player at his position. SoonerScoop.com caught up with him at a recent workout with Dallas area wide receiver trainer, and former Sooner receiver David Robinson .

A big part of Wesco's growth he credits to the work he has put in with Robinson since his freshman year.

"D-Rob is a great trainer and everyone he brings out here will get you better too," Wesco said.

"When I first came to him was the end of my freshman year and I was struggling in all the parts of my game. When I got to him he brought out my potential and my route-running has improved dramatically from freshman year. Everything I work on here I can bring to my house and he's helped me improve a lot."

When Oklahoma initially offered Wesco, they were his third offer but were part of something he visualized from early in his high school career that is still a work in progress.

"It's exciting and shocking, about two years back when I had no offers, I made a list of 10 schools that I wanted an offer from and I'm about 90-percent of the way through it," he said.

As for the missing 10-percent?

"Oklahoma State is the last one, I hope I still get it," he offered.

As most know, Wesco is connected to Oklahoma via his sister, sophomore soccer player Bailey Wesco, and though he has been to Norman numerous times he says his sister isn't pushing him toward Norman. In fact in the truest example of a big sister's love she may well want him elsewhere.

"She doesn't mind where I go, she wants me to succeed, she'd rather me not go there - she doesn't want me around her," Wesco joked.

Wesco, who has plans to take an official visit to Clemson after getting by TCU shortly for an unofficial visit, hasn't finalized his eventual commitment plans but has a few possibilities in mind.

"I'll probably commit at the beginning or before my senior season starts or right at the end of it."