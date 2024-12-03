What are the Sooners getting in new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle?

Just a couple of days after Oklahoma wrapped its 2024 regular season with a disappointing 37-17 loss LSU, the Sooners announced that Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle would become the new play-caller in Norman.

A relatively well-kept secret until his name was associated with the Sooners' vacancy, Arbuckle is often described as a wunderkind, and at 29, he fits the description.

Under his leadership, the Wazzu offense ranked among the top units in the country in several categories, including points per game (38.8) and explosive plays, and he hopes to bring that kind of success to Norman with him.

"Right off the bat, my first conversation with Coach Venables got me really excited," said Arbuckle. "Hearing his vision for the program and the OU offense, I was in total alignment and ready to roll. To have this opportunity to join the University of Oklahoma football program, with its longstanding tradition of excellence, was so enticing to me and I wanted to be a part of it more than anything. It's an honor and a privilege to be in this situation and I'm ready to hit the ground running and get this thing going.

"We're going to run an attacking-style offense. I want to take the fight to the defense. I want to put our guys in position to be successful at all times, and ultimately go out there and be explosive and put a product on the field that Sooner Nation is proud of. I'm excited to get to Norman and get to work."

"Attacking" and "explosive" are adjectives that OU fans are accustomed to using when describing the offense on Owen Field, but that's been far from the case in 2024.

Can Arbuckle bring those qualities back to Norman? Let's take a look at some of Washington State's numbers from this season and look for a precedent.