Oklahoma's search for a new offensive coordinator is over. The Sooners have promoted Seth Littrell to offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley has been elevated to co-offensive coordinator. While Finley will see an increased role in offensive game-planning, Littrell will be the play caller and quarterbacks coach. It's a big step up for Littrell, who was hired by Brent Venables as an OU offensive analyst last spring. But it's not unfamiliar territory for Littrell — he's previously had stints as an offensive coordinator at Arizona (2010-12), Indiana (2012-14) and as the assistant head coach of offense at North Carolina (2014-16), and he was the head coach at North Texas from 2016-2022, where he was involved in the offense. Of course, Littrell had OU ties long before he was hired as an analyst. He played fullback at OU for four seasons and was a team captain on the 2000 team, when the Sooners won a national championship. But fans are likely focused on the bigger picture. Jeff Lebby is the new head coach at Mississippi State after two seasons as OU's play caller. Littrell will be leading the offense in the Sooners' first year as an SEC team. What can fans expect from Littrell's offense? It's clear with this move, Venables emphasized continuity. There are a lot of ways that Littrell and Lebby are similar. But there are ways they are different, too. Here's an overview of Littrell's history as an offensive coordinator and the defining characteristics of his teams:

Littrell's offenses are explosive

This season, the Sooners were one of the most explosive offenses in the country. They ranked 14th nationally in plays of at least 10 yards (199), ninth in plays of at least 20 yards (73), ninth in plays of at least 30 yards (37) and fifth in plays of at least 40 yards (23), per cfbstats.com. The Sooners averaged 43.2 points per game, which ranked third nationally. That all fits with some of Littrell's most explosive offenses. Here's a look at where some of his best offenses have ranked nationally in terms of explosiveness:

# of explosive plays Team Plays of 10+ yards Plays of 20+ yards Plays of 30+ yards Plays of 40+ yards Points per game 2013 Indiana 227 (20th nationally) 83 (12th) 42 (4th) 27 (2nd) 38.4 (16th) 2015 North Carolina 245 (12th) 95 (4th) 45 (9th) 23 (13th) 40.8 (9th) 2017 North Texas 245 (6th) 66 (40th) 36 (23rd) 24 (11th) 35.5 (19th)

That explosiveness has typically translated to points on the scoreboard. Littrell's had seven teams average over 33 points per game, and all but three of his offenses have averaged at least 430 yards per contest. Another thing that has stood out is his teams' improvement from Year 1 to Year 2. At Arizona, the Wildcats jumped from 28.2 to 30.8 points per game. At Indiana, the Hoosiers improved from 30.8 points to 38.4 points per game. At North Carolina, the Tarheels improved from 33.2 to 40.8 points per game. And at North Texas, the Mean Green 24.8 to 35.5 points per game.

Quarterbacks thrive under Littrell

While Lebby's offenses certainly have had moments of explosive passing plays, he has typically had a run-first mentality. Last season, the Sooners ran the ball over 57% of the time, the 26th-highest rate nationally. This season, the Sooners ran the ball 53.4% of the time. But historically, Littrell's playcalling has often relied more on an air-raid, pass-first system. Here's a look at how often his teams have thrown the ball:

Team passing play percentage Column 1 Passing rate Arizona, 2011 64.17% Indiana, 2012 59.68% Indiana, 2013 53.13% North Carolina, 2014 52.46% North Carolina 2015 44.83% North Texas, 2016 55.04% North Texas, 2017 53.09% North Texas, 2018 53.39% North Texas, 2019 54.43% North Texas, 2020 44.93% North Texas, 2021 39.48% North Texas, 2022 46.14%

In short, his teams have thrown it more than they've run the ball in eight of 12 seasons as a staff member. More than half of Littrell's teams have finished inside the top 25 in passing offense. In 2011, Arizona quarterback Nick Foles completed 387 of 560 (69%) passing attempts for 4,334 yards and 28 touchdowns, ranking first in the Pac-12 and fifth nationally in total offense (352.58 yards per game). From 2016-2019, the North Texas offenses were powered by quarterback Mason Fine and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, the former Texas Tech quarterback. Fine finished as the program's all-time leading passer in program history with 12,505 yards, while also finishing first in passing touchdowns (93), passer efficiency (140.68), total touchdowns (100), and career completions (1,039). In 2017, he threw for 4,052 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 63.4% of his passes, and he finished the season as the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. It is worth noting that North Texas relied more heavily on the run in Littrell's last three seasons there, as the offense shifted more to spread concepts with co-offensive coordinators Mike Bloesch and Tommy Mainord. In 2021, DeAndre Torrey ran for over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns, while quarterback Austin Ane ran the ball 80 times. But typically, Littrell's offenses have been defined by a willingness to air it out. That could bode nicely for OU quarterback Jackson Arnold next season.

Littrell's offenses are fast-paced

Sooner fans know that Lebby's offenses ran at a ultra-fast pace. The Sooners ranked seventh nationally in plays per game (76.0) in 2022 and fifth (74.6) in 2023. As a result the Sooners ranked near the bottom of the country in time of possession, averaging a TOP of 26:11 (127th nationally) in 2022 and 29:06 (84th nationally) in 2023. Littrell's offenses have played at a slightly slower pace, but not by much. Eight of his teams have averaged at least 73 plays per game, and seven of them have ranked inside the top 20 nationally in plays per game. Whether at Arizona, Indiana, North Carolina or North Texas, Littrell's teams haven't typically dominated the time of possession. In fact, eight of them have finished 112th or lower in TOP.

Average time of possession Team Average TOP National rank 2011 Arizona 30:12 49th 2012 Indiana 26:00 122nd 2013 Indiana 25:13 124th 2014 North Carolina 25:15 128th 2015 North Carolina 24:48 127th 2016 North Texas 26:59 112th 2017 North Texas 29:35 77th 2018 North Texas 31:17 35th 2019 North Texas 27:44 112th 2020 North Texas 25:41 123th 2021 North Texas 30:03 61st 2022 North Texas 27:21 118th