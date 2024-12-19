What are the Sooners getting with John Mateer?

It's official. The Sooners got their guy. Former Washington State quarterback John Mateer officially announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Wednesday, two days following his entrance into the transfer portal. Mateer reunites with two familiar faces from Washington State in Ben Arbuckle, now the Sooners' offensive coordinator, and John Kuceyeski, now the Sooners' assistant quarterbacks coach. Mateer emerged as one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks this past season in his first year as a starter, finishing with nearly 4,000 total yards and 44 total touchdowns. He was the main cog for a Cougars offense that ranked 11th in scoring offense (36.8 points per game), 23rd in total offense, 14th in yards per play (6.65) and 14th in plays of 20 yards or more (20). It's one of the many reasons why he was ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 overall player in the transfer portal. In one move, the Sooners landed a marquee player who will almost certainly be their starting quarterback next season while also shoring up their quarterback depth. The other big thing? Mateer has two years of eligibility remaining. But what are the Sooners getting with Mateer? What will the offense look like with him at the helm? Here is what stands out when reviewing the film and the stats:

Advertisement

Mateer isn't afraid to take shots down the field

Mateer's passing stats are impressive enough on their own: 3,139 passing yards, 64.6% completion, 29 touchdowns, seven interceptions. He ranked 16th in passing yards, sixth in passing touchdowns and eighth in quarterback rating (164.1). But the advanced stats show that Mateer was able to combine aggressiveness with efficiency. He ranked seventh nationally in passing yards per attempt (9.09), 11th in yards per completion (14.01), 18th in passing yards per game (261.5) and 16th in passing plays of 20 yards or more. Mateer routinely challenged defenses down the field. He attempted 63 passes with an average target depth (ADOT) of at least 20 yards or more, the 18th most among FBS quarterbacks, per Pro Football Focus. On those throws, he completed 25 of them for 821 yards (32.5 yards per completion), 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. Those 25 completions ranked 13th most among FBS quarterbacks. For comparison, OU's quarterbacks completed eight passes — EIGHT — with an ADOT of 20 yards on just 37 attempts. There was simply no explosiveness in OU's passing offense. Mateer should solve that immediately. But the thing that stands out most about Mateer's downfield passing isn't just the number of attempts or the consistent aggressiveness. It's how he quickly he gets rid of the football. The decisions are typically quick and decisive, and he often identifies a perimeter matchup he likes before the snap and then lets it fly soon after he has the ball.

That's not only Mateer's play style — it's all the way Arbuckle likes to coach offenses. Now, the duo will be able to bring that to Norman.

Mateer is great under pressure

Mateer is at his best when he makes quick decisions. But he's also shown he can make things happen when the play breaks down. Opposing defenses were in a bind against Mateer. When facing a blitz, Mateer completed 71 of his 120 passing attempts (59.2%) for 1,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions, averaging 14.6 yards per completion, per PFF. When under pressure, he completed 30 of his 64 passes (47%) for 417 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Defenses got to Mateer at times, and his 33 sacks ranked eighth most among FBS quarterbacks. But he was also frustrating for opposing defenses because of his ability to scramble and escape the pocket. He ran the ball on 46 scrambles this season, and on those scrambles he picked up 22 first downs and averaged nearly seven yards after contact. This clip against San Diego State was one of his most impressive plays of the season. With the Cougars facing a second-and-12, Mateer looked like he was brought down for a certain sack that would put the offense in third-and-forever. Instead, he somehow avoided the sack and scrambled for a 20-yard gain.

Mateer can lead an offense as a runner

Before this past season, Arbuckle's offense were largely pass-heavy. In his first year as a play caller, Western Kentucky threw the ball 60% of the time. In his first year at Washington State in 2023, even with dual-threat quarterback Cam Ward operating the offense, the Cougars threw the ball 59.9% of the time. That completely flipped this past season. The Cougars ran the ball over 55% of the time this year, and Mateer is the biggest reason why. Mateer led the Cougars in carries (178), yards (826) and touchdowns (15). He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and actually gained 1,057 yards on true rushing attempts. He had 38 rushes of 10 yards or more, which tied for the 15th most among players and fifth most among all quarterbacks. Arbuckle leaned heavily on Mateer's rushing ability, and Mateer proved adept at operating in quarterback-run schemes. Arbuckle dialed up interior runs quite often — Mateer averaged 9.9 yards per carry on 32 rushing attempts that were designed between the tackles. Mateer consistently made something out of nothing. He averaged 4.71 yards after contact, which ranked first among all 76 quarterbacks that carried the ball 60 times. Plays like the ones below were a staple of Washington State's offense.

Mateer was capable of exploiting easy running lanes or taking contact and barreling ahead for extra yards. There were games where Mateer's rushing ability commandeered the offense. Look no further than the game against Texas Tech, when he ran for a season-high 197 yards on 21 carries. That game included rushes of 68, 39, 32 and 15 yards.

Analysis