What Can Brown Do for OU?

With Sunday evening's commitment of Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards there-star receiver offer Keyon Brown there became an immediate question of just what put the Sooners in on Brown so quickly. With an offer list that included Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, and Nebraska amongst many others it's clear there's plenty of talent with the 6-foot-3, 187-pound Brown.

SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCuistion: There is a lot to like about Brown's game and we'll get into plenty of it but the one thing that sticks out on clip after clip?

Brown's ability to cut explosively at near top speed. There are multiple examples of this ability but his first clip is as good a look as any. On a punt return he sets up a defender by slowly moving to his right before planting his right leg in the ground and exploding left with such burst it's hard to call it anything but a violent cut.

That sort of short area quickness is something that you rarely see in a player listed at 6-foot-3 and 187-pounds. What's interesting is he is a bit upright and not someone you'd say is 'jittery' but one on one, that ability to stick his foot in the ground and cut is something few defenders are going to be able to cope with one on one.

Now once he's by the first defender Brown shows the kind of speed needed to separate and pull away for one big play after another. He's not a 10.3 100-meter guy by any stretch but there's plenty of speed there for a guy that has the frame to win over the top thanks to strong hands and a big body to shield defenders.

Brown will be interesting to watch develop as he has clearly spent a lot of time using his overwhelming physical tools but how will he develop as a route runner? If that aspect comes together he could be a true steal for the Sooners. Even if not, the physical tools are there for a highly productive outside receiver.

Player Comparison: He actually reminds me quite a bit of former Sooner receiver Travis Wilson.