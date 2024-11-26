What is Brent Venables looking for in his next OC? He explains

As the Sooners close in on a permanent replacement for dismissed offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, Brent Venables has faced numerous questions in recent weeks about the process of hiring for that specific position.

On Tuesday, he addressed the media for what may be the last time prior to the hire. It likely won't come all too long after the Sooners' Nov. 30 season finale at LSU. OUInsider.com has reported that Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is the clubhouse leader for the position, although other candidates include Tulane's Joe Craddock, Pittsburgh's Kade Bell and Baylor's Jake Spavital.

After admitting candidly that he "made a mistake" in hiring Littrell, who lasted just eight games as Oklahoma's OC, Venables dished on the qualities that he covets in the Sooners' next playcaller.

"You certainly want people that [those] they've worked with have good things to say about ‘em — their leadership style, their energy," Venables observed. "What kind of a teammate are they? Their toughness, their ability to recruit, their ability to adapt, their humility, the things that they value. With all that, maybe it doesn't all have to fit in a nice, tight, tidy box, either. What did they play in college? Did they play in college? Some of the best ones never even played in college. So again, you always have a perspective with all of it. And then, where have they been? What does the tape say? Have they been able to be successful with the hand that they've been dealt?

"So you look at all of that, and I think it's important that, wherever they come from, people have good things to say," Venables continued. "Not looking for a choirboy. But also, we want to — we get to choose. And so we want to find someone that aligns with a belief system and a value system that we share. But at the same time, can we get better through this? [It doesn’t] have to be, ‘Everybody has to be just like me,' or just like what we've had in the past. So [we've] kept an open mind about all of it. And then there's analytical data that, man, you want it to say something. It tells a story. What does it say?"

The Sooners' new offensive coordinator will be tasked with restoring a downtrodden unit to its former glory. After a quarter-century of virtually uninterrupted excellence on that side of the football, the Oklahoma offense cratered in 2024 under Littrell's direction. He was eventually relieved of duty after a 35-9 home loss to South Carolina, at which point OU was averaging just 13.5 points per game in conference play. The unit has improved marginally since tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley stepped in as the interim playcaller, but still ranks last in the SEC in passing yards per game and total yards per game. Moreover, within the conference, only Kentucky (21.2 points per game) is scoring at a lower clip than Oklahoma (25.0 points per game).

The Sooners employed an unconventional offensive gameplan in their stunning 24-3 blowout of then-No. 7 Alabama last Saturday, as quarterback Jackson Arnold only attempted 11 total passes. OU appeared content to chew clock with a ground-and-pound rushing attack that racked up 257 yards on the evening, and the Oklahoma defense only had to defend nine Alabama possessions. The Sooners forced turnovers on three of those nine drives.