What recruits say about OU-Texas in the SEC

The news Wednesday that Texas and Oklahoma officials have reached out to the SEC to join that conference, had commits to both of those schools full of emotions and thoughts.

For these commits, playing in the SEC is the bigger draw. It just means more, as the power conference likes to say.

"I don’t care what division we play in because I feel that we are the best program in the country and we have the coaching staff that knows what it takes to win no matter who we go against," Texas commit Anthony Jones said. "So it doesn’t matter who we play, I know we’ll be fine and play how the coaches teach us to play.”

Others agreed.

“I love the competition in the SEC so I’m all for it,” Oklahoma commit Demetrius Hunter said.

“I know the SEC is the best conference and I’m all for it,” Texas pledge Armani Winfield said.