Oklahoma's got 21 prospects signed and Reggie Grimes waiting for his ceremony in February to finalize his announcement. And Oklahoma is hoping to bring a few more officially into the fold with Grimes on Feb. 5 and though things will inevitably change with names coming and going from this list, here is our look at some players we think are worth remembering over the next seven and a half weeks.

Level of Interest: Low Official Visit: N/A Offer Date: Oct. 23, 2019 Summary: At one point Butler seemed a very good bet to end up as part of this class but as time has gone on Oklahoma's focused has moved around a bit. It's debatable, at this point, whether Butler is really even a focus of Oklahoma's effort or if he is tied to Oklahoma potentially missing out at some other spots.

Level of Interest: Low Official Visit: N/A Offer Date: Dec. 6, 2018 Summary: This is a pure 'best talent available' scenario where Oklahoma may see Clowney as too good to not make a run at. Clowney, who was dropped by LSU just days before National Signing Day, is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects and plays in a role that could make sense as a Sooners RUSH defender. So far it's unclear if Oklahoma is going to get serious in his direction but it's possible.

Level of Interest: High Official Visit: Sept. 6, 2019 Offer Date: Oct. 1, 2018 Summary: Almost without question the Sooners top remaining target. Collins was long thought destined for Texas but as things seemed to unravel it opened the door for Oklahoma and Baylor. Alabama could elect to get involved but it's unclear what their numbers look like quite yet. As of now it feels like a real race between the Big 12 champs and their worthy challenger in 2019. Will he be willing to get farther from home and pick Oklahoma or will he elect to stay closer and pick Baylor? Or could Texas or Alabama pull a rabbit out of their hat?

Level of Interest: High Official Visit: N/A Offer Date: Sept, 6, 2018 Summary: Morris, who will announce his decision at the Under Armour All-American Bowl, seems like a player that has made up his mind for longer than most realize. Now what that could mean for the Sooners? Well, let's be honest it seems positive but could Auburn, where his father has taken over as offensive coordinator, get really involved? It makes a lot of sense but it feels like a bet for the Sooners.

Level of Interest: Low Official Visit: Sept. 27, 2019 Offer Date: June 7, 2018 Summary: There was a time when Umanmielen was among the more coveted defensive linemen in the country. However, as he continued to take trips and look around it seemed that a few cooled on him somewhat - including the Sooners. Now could they elect to get more serious again with Umanmielen? It seems possible but as things stand it's not the likeliest of scenarios.