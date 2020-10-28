What's Next for Sooners?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Tuesday brought about our weekly board chat with SoonerScoop.com recruiting editor Josh McCuistion. In the chat our members get a chance to ask anything and this week a lot of the discussion surrou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news