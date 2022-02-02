What's To Come on NSD?

For the first time in several years the February signing period has a lot of intrigue for the Sooners. With five possible additions, and long-time commitment Gentry Williams set to sign, it's going to be a big day for Brent Venables and Oklahoma football.

We break down the chances with four of the five prospects with one, somewhat surprisingly, trending in the right direction for Oklahoma and another possibly delaying his decision for 24 hours?

Get it all and more in today's...

Wednesday Notes...