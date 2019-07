This week's Board Chat, not surprisingly has a lot of talk about this Saturday's BBQ event. Who will be there, who might commit, and everything else that could be covered. Get those answers from our recruiting editor Josh McCuistion as well as talk of Brendan Radley-Hiles' future, the chances for greatness between both Spencer Rattler and Brock Vandagriff, and even parenting in the summer.

BOARD CHAT - July 23, 2019