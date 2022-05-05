What we learned: Offense

All we heard throughout the spring for Oklahoma football was how it was a clean slate and fresh start for all involved.

Now two weeks removed from spring wrapping up in Norman, what did we learn about Brent Venables and the Sooners going forward?

Offense

Quarterback

*Dillon Gabriel is the definition of cool, calm, collected. In talking to teammates and Gabriel throughout the spring, it’s hard to dispute that. The collarbone injury is a thing of the past and this is clearly his OU team in 2022. He gets it, understands it and embraces it.

*But backup quarterback is a question. True freshman Nick Evers has time to progress, but it would be a lot to ask for him to jump in if Gabriel went down anytime during 2022. Micah Bowens and Ralph Rucker give good depth, but might be on backup quarterback watch in the transfer portal this month.

Running back

*This is Eric Gray’s show. The way he handled himself this spring let everybody know whatever didn’t go right in 2021 is something he’s willing to change and make this season his best season. He’s going to get his shot to stand out.

*Academic issues are long gone for Marcus Major, but he needs to stay healthy. He missed the back half of spring practice and didn’t participate in the spring game. No attitude concerns, but needs to be available.

*That meant, though, Jovantae Barnes had plenty of time to shine. And the true freshman did just that. He looks like someone who will get some meaningful carries, not just mop-up duty work. Gavin Sawchuk will fit in fine, too, but Barnes arriving in the mid-year and staying healthy throughout was huge.

Wide receiver

*Welcome back, Theo Wease. Healthy and more mature and confident than ever, this has to be his season to break out. He knows it and appears to be in a much better head space than ever before.

*Echo that with Marvin Mims. Just happy. If you’re looking for one word to describe Mims this spring, it’s happy. He’s quickly developed the rapport with Gabriel and should be in for a monster season.

*This is a position where the portal could play a factor as well. You have guys, make no mistake about it in Jalil Farooq, Drake Stoops, Tre West, Brian Darby. And you like what freshmen Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson bring to the table, but there is a severe lack of depth here. If anyone got injured and add in Cody Jackson leaving via portal, and it’s a spot to circle.

Tight end

*Picking up Daniel Parker from the portal was massive. Not just for his experience, but his leadership and what he brings when it comes to his outstanding blocking ability. It’s almost hard to think about what the room would have looked like without Parker.

*It’s your year, Brayden Willis, go out and do it. Ups and downs, injuries, Willis has dealt with a lot in his four years. But he’s the guy. And in this type of offense, he should be someone that racks up quality numbers and has a bigger role than ever.

*Great to see Kaden Helms and Jason Llewelyn enroll early. Imagine their head was spinning all spring, but better to get your feet wet then than in August and the season.

Interior offensive line

*Center is two names in Andrew Raym and Robert Congel. Both dealt with injuries in the spring, Raym with his leg and Congel with his wrist. Both can do the job, and we’ll see who wins the job and gets the nod from Bill Bedenbaugh.

*McKade Mettauer was another plus from the portal as the three-year starter from Cal appears to be in line to be one of the guards to go along with Chris Murray. Mettauer and Murray would be a very nice one-two punch at guard.

Offensive tackle

*Two of the three are gonna get it from Anton Harrison, Wanya Morris and Savion Byrd. Morris and Byrd sound like they’re completely different people in 2022 compared to last season, and all of that is positive.

*Harrison is already being touted as a potential first-round NFL selection in 2023, so the tools are there for him to become dominant.

*Then you look at guys like Marcus Hicks and transfer Tyler Guyton. Bedenbaugh said he feels happy with four tackles right now, but there’s a chance more quality depth could be added as they spend more time in the system.