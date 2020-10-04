What went wrong: Iowa State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
For the second week in a row, focusing on the five plays that doomed Oklahoma instead of spurred the Sooners onto a win. Let’s go.Iowa State 37, OU 30Play No. 1: Fields’ rough beginning a signAn om...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news