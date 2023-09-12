NORMAN — Anybody who watched Oklahoma’s 28-11 win over SMU last Saturday certainly noticed Danny Stutsman. The junior linebacker was everywhere on the field. Stutsman didn’t just finish with a team-high 17 tackles, one short of his career high and eight more than any other Sooner. He also recovered a fumble, recorded 2.5 tackles for loss and had the Sooners’ only sack of the night. He did it all in just 69 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. For his performance, he was named as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week. Now, all of this isn’t necessarily a surprise. Stutsman led the team in both snaps (992) and tackles (125) last season. But OU coach Brent Venables has noticed a difference this season in Stutsman’s confidence. “He’s playing in a confident way,” Venables said when asked by OUInsider. “He’s able to have a different level of anticipation because of his knowledge. Again, just being another year in the system, he’s a lot more comfortable. He’s able to lead. He’s not in the back. He’s in the front. Last year, David Ugwoegbu was probably our leader there. He’s taken those reins in leadership and confidence.”

He’s not just earning more tackles. He’s played more efficiently, too. Through two games this season, he’s recorded 21 tackles on 92 snaps, per PFF. The amount of tackles Stutsman had through two games last season? 21, but on 121 snaps. He’s also earned PFF grades of 73.4 and 72.1, respectively, for his two games this season. He earned a grade higher than 68.5 just once last season (72.2 against West Virginia.) That improved efficiency is having a significant impact on the entire team. The Sooners have missed just seven tackles this season, per PFF, compared to 33 through the first two games of 2022. Stutsman, who has nine more tackles than anyone else on the team, has only missed two. Stutsman attributes the early success to being in his second year under Venables. “I just trust the system I’m playing in,” Stutsman said after the SMU game. “(I’m) really starting to understand it. All those extra hours with the coaches is really starting to pay off. It slows down. I know there is so much to improve on. I made a lot of mistakes. I have a long ways to go.”