There are uncertain times in the sports world with the cancelation of games and suspension of on - and- off campus recruitiment. SoonerScoop.com Recruiting Editor Josh McCusition joins SCOOPHD to take a closer look at what the Sooners willl be doing at quarterback in 2021. Following the decommitment of Brock Vanddagriff it's no secret Oklahoma has shifted it's focus to another five-star signal caller in Caleb Williams.