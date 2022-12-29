Oklahoma's class of 2023 may still have a few pieces to add but it's time to take some inventory in who they have landed. A national top 10 class is loaded with tons of talent but where would the SoonerScoop.com staff rate Oklahoma's players individually? We take a look after years of watching this glass emerge.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 5-star (6.1) Reasoning: I don't think there's really any way to argue that Adebawore isn't a top 40 player in the country and it's just a matter of how much further you want to push him. His size, speed, and length are all top end but it's his feet and change of direction in general that makes him an elite five-star type to me. Player Comparison: I've made the comp before to a fellow Missouri product, and former first round NFL pick, Aldon Smith.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 5-star (6.1) Reasoning: The thing that I just love about Arnold is how well rounded his game is. He's got plenty of velocity, athleticism, accuracy, and just has a great feel for the game. In short Arnold is the latest extremely talented quarterback to hit Norman. Player Comparison: I have gone through a variations but I go back to a pretty obvious one, Matt Corral.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.8) Reasoning: Bates is a guy I've always been a pretty big fan of but I just can't get over how much he grew from his junior to his senior year. He looked so much more fluid with his movement and ability to pick up blocks at the second level. But he maintained that nasty finishing that was always a hallmark of his game. Player Comparison: Kind of reminds me of former LSU center Ben Wilkerson.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 5-star (6.1) Reasoning: Bowen is a guy that just does everything, he can impact the game in the passing game, run defense, and, of course, the return game defensively and on special teams. He's a tone-setting hitter and has the instincts to stop dangerous plays before they ever get off the ground. Player Comparison: I've said it before and as crazy as it is, there's some Earl Thomas to his versatility and natural ability with the ball in the air.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.8) Reasoning: Regardless of where his ranking is Brown has physical tools that are truly unique and NFL-like. Brown has size and speed and shows a good ability to catch the ball with ease. As he gets more and more familiar with using his body to overwhelm smaller defenders, he'll be a guy who can win at just about every level. Player Comparison: Reminds me some of former Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.8) Reasoning: Carter is one of my favorite players in the class and it's largely built on his natural talent to make plays from sideline to sideline. But Carter also has an incredible motor and a knack for always being around the football. Player Comparison: I think he has the potential to go further because he's got more size but he's got big Ontei Jones vibes.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.9) Reasoning: I see a guy that has a ton of versatility and the ability to be a starting caliber player at multiple positions. Dolby is a violent striker but still shows ability in pass defense and in the right schemes could absolutely work as corner as well as safety. Player Comparison: I see some reminder of former Texas A&M Aggie Armani Watts.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (6.0) Reasoning: Green is such an interesting guy to follow as he's one of the highest-ranked offensive lineman Oklahoma has signed in the last 25 years and with all of their recruiting success the expectations are almost built in. Green has grown a lot in the last year and the chance to be part of the rotation next year doesn't seem as far fetched as it once did. Green's got top end athleticism and a great frame, he's got a chance to be a good one. Player Comparison: Green is an athletic guy with some great ability on the second level, he kind of reminds me of former Mississippi State standout Martinas Rankin.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 3-star (5.6) Reasoning: It's hard not to love the style that Hicks plays with. He's a downhill back that does a great job pressing the hole and has the lateral quickness to move around when needed. But the reality is he's not one to waste too much time, he wants to get upfield and get his big frame charging at defensive backs. Player Comparison: He reminds me quite a bit of former Sooner Keith Ford.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.9) Reasoning: I can't get over how much he has progressed in the last year. He has gone from an overlooked tight end to one of the more promising offensive tackles in the country to my eyes. Howland has length and the easy athleticism to continue to develop but has the nastiness that would give many of his Jersey predecessors with 'orgoglio'. Player Comparison: For a variety of reasons there are some comps with former Texas standout Connor Williams.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.8) Reasoning: Every year there is a player or two who just wow me with their potential but leave me wondering if they can reach it. Johnson is a case study this year. To put a finer point on it, there's almost no way that his current ranking is right, he'll be more than he's seen as or he'll be below it. Johnson is too talented and too unproven at corner to feel confident either way. Player Comparison: I've never been able to get the Jordan Thomas comparison out of my head.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.8) Reasoning: Leblanc has slipped a little bit in the national rankings as of late, and slipped a lot since the early portion of the process - when he was ranked as the No. 38 player overall. Now while that has happened Leblanc had a highly productive senior season that saw him accumulate 11 sacks. Leblanc is a long and athletic defensive lineman that could work in multiple roles along the line of scrimmage. Player Comparison: There are parts of his game that remind me a lot of C.J. Ah You, kind of a unique body type and could work inside or outside depending on the situation.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 3-star (5.7) Reasoning: There isn't a football coach that you talk to that can find anything but superlatives about McCarty. He's just the kind of player that coaches love and it's not hard to see why. McCarty did a bit of everything for the Buffaloes over the last few years and though he mainly starred at running back his physical style and underrated athletic ability show up on tape over and over again. Player Comparison: There's some DaShaun White in his game, great instincts and natural playmaking ability.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 3-star (5.7) Reasoning: As much as anything in his game McCullough's versatility stands out. He's played some corner, played some safety, EDGE, and safety. McCullough has a great frame an could grow into multiple roles as time goes on. Player Comparison: There is some feel of former Rivals100 prospect Robert Barnes.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.8) Reasoning: McIntyre is one of the few guys in the class that could create a real battle between the offensive and defensive staffs. But it's hard not to see him starting at tight end where his blend of athleticism and size could make for a very promising tight end. Player Comparison: Funny enough his multi-dimensional ability score in so many ways reminds me some of his future coach Joe Jon Finley for Arlington, Texas high years ago.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.8) Reasoning: Omosigho may have as much gap between where he is and where he can go as any player in the class. And while that could be read as a slight to where he is, it's far more about the potential that exists in his game. Omosigho has impressive length and loads of speed. As he refines his game he has worlds of room to grow and unlike many great athletes that are working their way through the game, physicality is not an issue for the fast-rising defender. Player Comparison: There is a lot of comparison between Omosigho and former Brent Venables disciple Keenan Clayton.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 3-star (5.6) Reasoning: Ozaeta is an intriguing guy that brings great size and the ability to possibly play guard or tackle, though the interior seems the most likely scenario. Ozaeta is still pretty raw but has a great frame and the potential to develop into a quality guard in time. Player Comparison: With the right development he could end up a player that is reminiscent of former Sooner Brandon Walker.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.9) Reasoning: Pettaway is a guy who makes all the sense in the world in Oklahoma's offense with his ability to work vertically and stretch the field. However, he's also got very good hands, a piece of his game that goes overlooked. And after watching him up close at a camp I took him for something of a quiet and passive guy. But seeing him in a game setting, he's highly competitive. Player Comparison: There are some very easy comparisons to current Sooner star Marvin Mims.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 3-star (5.7) Reasoning: Picciotti is a thumping middle linebacker who has a natural feel between the tackles. The wider he gets the more he has to rely on his instincts and great motor but he is a good enough athlete to be serviceable when he has to go wide. Still though as a run defender up the middle Picciotti is one of the better MIKEs in the class. Player Comparison: There is a pretty straight comparison to former Sooner Ryan Reynolds.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 3-star (5.7) Reasoning: Sanders was a very good late find for Oklahoma. He's an extremely active defensive tackle with great feet and the ability to be a pass rusher from the inside. Sanders is only going to get better as he improves with his hands, something he already shows a lot of quickness with. Player Comparison: He reminds me some of former Florida State signee, and South Florida product, Deadrin Senat.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.9) Reasoning: There are few guys that seem more likely to exceed their current ranking than Smothers. His explosive ability in the open field is something the Sooner swill look to take advantage of both in the run game as well as through the air. Player Comparison: I think he's a bit more fluid but there's a lot of connection to Zack Moss.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 3-star (5.7) Reasoning: I am a buyer in Strong's potential. He's got a lot of work to do as he's as raw as any player in the class but guys with his frame aren't easy to come by. Strong shows some short area quickness and could develop into a player far beyond his ranking if it all comes together. Player Comparison: I wonder a bit if he could have a career like a Chuka Ndulue?

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.9) Reasoning: I can never get over how smooth and under control Vickers looks at all times. Whether it's in the return game or on defense he just never seems to be in a hurry. Vickers has easy change of direction, particularly for a guy his size and the nice thing is if corner - where he's expected to start out - doesn't work his instincts when the ball is in the air will play very naturally at safety. Player Comparison: There are big Reggie Smith vibes here.

SoonerScoop Ranking: 4-star (5.8) Reasoning: It can't be said enough that Wagoner is as competitive a player as you'll find on this list. He's a tough-nosed cornerback that has the build of an outstanding future nickelback but has the physicality and natural athleticism to be much more. Wagoner is a guy that could find his way to the field much faster than most expect. Player Comparison: It's long since been forgotten but I was a big fan of Ryan Broyles as a cornerback and that's who Wagoner reminds me of - to give some idea of his athletic traits.