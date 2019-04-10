Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 10:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

White’s moment has arrived

Bob Przybylo • SoonerScoop.com
@BPrzybylo
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

There’s no doubt it was a blow to Oklahoma’s defense in learning that senior linebacker Caleb Kelly will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury last week.Kelly was expected to be a leader on ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}