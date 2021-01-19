Who Could it Be Now?
The talk has swirled for over a month so it's time to take some stock of some of the candidates that are both rumored to be invovled but also those who could make some sense. Lincoln Riley is, appa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news