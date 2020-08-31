Who's Left for Riley?
Oklahoma's class of 2021 would surprise many people that don't follow recruiting closely. The defensive side of the ball is nearing completion with a load of promising talents. The offensive side o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news