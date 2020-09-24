Who Shined on Tape?
In each week's Future Sooners we examine which Sooner commitments put together big performances each week. But as anyone will tell you it's not always about the stats when evaluating tape. So our r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news