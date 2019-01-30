Why Grinch was the call for OU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
You never want to get too hyperbolic, but it didn’t appear to be much of a stretch to say the defensive coordinator hire was the biggest one made by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley since taking o...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news