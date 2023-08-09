“I never once felt like I was alone. Just a little frustration comes with it, but I’m ready to flip the script this season.”

“I learned a lot about my body,” Anderson said during OU’s media day last week. “The intensity’s a little bit when you’re coming from high school. So I think my body just needed some time to adjust and learn how to take care of it. Our staff is crazy. All of the resources we have… I’m really utilizing that now and it’s helped my body by leaps and bounds.

For Anderson, 2022 was admittedly a little frustrating. But the redshirt freshman learned a lot about himself, too.

There was a tremendous amount of buzz for the highly-touted prospect, who was ranked by Rivals as the No. 68 wide receiver in the 2022 class, but soft-tissue injuries limited Anderson quite a bit during his freshman season. He played just 23 snaps and appeared in only three games, per Pro Football Focus.

The situation is completely different for Anderson entering 2023. He feels 100 percent healthy, both physically and mentally, and has been a huge part of the first few days of fall camp.

That’s good news for the Sooners’ offense.

Anderson’s combination of size and athleticism makes him a unique and much-needed option in the Sooners’ wide receiver room. Listed at 6-foot-4, he’s one of only three wide receivers on the roster who are taller than 6-foot-1. He’s also listed at 209 pounds on the fall camp roster, marking a nine-pound difference from last season.

He’s also made a significant impact in fall camp. During the open portion of Monday’s practice, it was Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Drake Stoops and Gavin Freeman in the first group during wide receivers drill.

His growth has been noticeable among his teammates.

"Nic's a baller," Stoops said on Tuesday. "He's an explosive player. In and out of his breaks, he's great. Off the ball, he's so explosive. He gets up to top speed real fast. He's got great hands, great route running ability, and he's big, physical and strong. I'm really excited for him. I know he's gonna burst onto the scene for him. It's his time and he's definitely prepared."

Farooq mentioned Anderson when asked about the early standouts in camp.

“He's a big frame guy, plays big, gets in and out of his breaks amazing," Farooq said. "So I feel like his stock is up here for me in my eyes. I can't wait to see him showcase his talent. I know he had a lot of problems coming in being hurt and everything, so he never got a real chance.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Anderson’s automatically going to earn significant playing time. The Sooners have plenty of options at wide receiver, and Anderson doesn’t have a ton of experience on the field.

But he’s worked hard and grabbed the attention of the coaching staff.

“He’s a big, fast, strong guy,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “That’s a guy that’s worked incredibly hard and is very intelligent and we’re looking for big things. He needs to continue to play better every day but he needs to be one of these seven-eight guys that can go play at a high level every single snap. But he’s definitely capable of it.”

The buzz continues to grow around Anderson, who is as confident as he’s been since he stepped on campus. And he believes he can play any role on the offense.

“I have great confidence in myself to just give 100 percent wherever they put me,” Anderson said. “I’m gonna give it my all. I just hope I can help the team in any way.”