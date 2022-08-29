There was a point in December where the only Oklahoma tight ends on scholarship were going to be a couple of mid-year enrollees.

A position of strength and experience in 2021, it was looking very shaky about the future of the room with tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley.

The Sooners addressed that with the addition of former Missouri tight end Daniel Parker in the transfer portal. There was one. Then OU got a major shot in the arm when Brayden Willis decided to return to OU for one more season.

It always felt like Willis talked as if the 2021 season was his going to be his last. Hey, maybe it was his hope and expectation, but his plans changed. He adjusted with it.

Willis said as much as he’s loved his time at OU, he wants a season to remember. Not moments where he’s looked the part, but a full season where he can show what he can do.

It was rather surprising when Willis was among the 2018 class members that didn’t redshirt, and Willis showed what he could do toward the end of the 2019 season.

An injury slowed him down and 2021 was meh by all accounts, just like it was for the rest of the team. He finished with a career-high 15 catches for a career-high 177 yards and two touchdowns. That’s not the splash he was hoping for.

Jason Llewelyn and Kaden Helms did indeed sign and enroll in January, but it has been Willis and Parker anchoring the way.

And Willis showing why he chose to return.

“He's a fierce competitor. He's just a stud in every area of his life,” quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. “Very calm. Also, when he speaks, everyone listens. You got to have a guy like that. It takes more than one guy, for sure, and having a guy like Brayden who has put in the time and work and effort every year, just seeing his growth in only this year, I can only imagine how far he's come.”

So how is this all going to work out with Willis and Parker? Go ahead and label Willis is the receiving tight end and Parker as the blocking tight end. They understand the sentiment, but they’re both out to prove they’re more than just that.

It only helps them push each other because Willis wants to show he can be as physical as Parker and Parker wants to show he can be as versatile as Willis.

“I think more than anything, they’re both very competitive players,” Finley told SoonerScoop.com at media day. “And both really good players. When you put two guys together, they’re going to push each other. As soon as one starts to slack, the other is like it’s time to go. The opposite as well. When you get competition at any level, when you get two guys pushing that want to be great, they raise each other every single day.

“The mentality of those guys is very similar. Talk about having that dog mentality, and those two guys lead the pack of our room and the offense. Whatever we do, we’re going to do as hard as we can. If someone challenges us, we are not stepping down. The best tight ends but also the best football players. On every great football team that I’ve been on, the leaders have had that mentality.”

From day one, Willis and Parker have seemingly had that instant connection. No doubt they both want to be out there, but they’re all about making the room as strong as possible.

Willis had that bond, obviously, with Jeremiah Hall, but he was pleasantly surprised to see the same kind of chemistry, albeit in a different way, has formed with Parker.

“Oh, yea, we clicked day one,” Willis told SoonerScoop.com. “It feels like I've known him since I was a kid or something like that. So that's my guy. And, you know, it's weird not having J-Hall in the room, being with him for so long. But I don't think we've really missed a step with bringing in DP, you know? Like I said, that's my guy. I enjoy having him the room and we're gonna have a great little duel.”

It’s the only way it could work. Parker came in eager to learn from Finley and Willis. Willis didn’t have an attitude about being threatened by Parker.

Put it together, and it should make a quality one-two combination for Gabriel to utilize.

“Getting here it was obvious to see that every player loves Brayden Willis,” said Parker in the spring. “Every coach loves Brayden Willis. So he kind of took me under his wing and I accepted this role humbly. I didn’t come in expecting to be a starter. I came in knowing who Brayden Willis was. Knowing what he was about. And being willing to learn from his game and takes a piece from his game to make myself better. So he’s been absolutely incredible for me and my game.”

Parker’s loving his new home in Norman. Willis, healthy, eager to show just how good he can really be. The stage is set for the tight ends to go to work.