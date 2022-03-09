Winning first impressions

Oklahoma is now home to former defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. He was only around for two seasons, but it’s easy to see he’s always going to be repping the school and the colors moving forward.

He, along with a lot of other former players, returned to Norman this week for Pro Day, and Winfrey was at OU workouts Tuesday.

He saw first-year head coach Brent Venables and thought they were about to embrace. Nope. Venables was in full coaching mode and was getting on a player as the player was leaving the field.

Sprinting, emphasizing what Venables has been saying constantly during the last few months. Everything matters.

Watching that, well, Winfrey knows there is zero to worry about for the direction of the OU program under Venables.

“It's in great hands, to be honest with you,” said defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey on Wednesday afternoon. “I made a joke earlier telling Caleb Kelly to go build a new indoor when Venables is done here just for all the banners and stuff that I know he's going to end up.

“He's one of those coaches that came in right away and just changed the mindset of everybody around, not just all the young guys like my friends that are still here like he's just a dawg and I just love everything about him. I'd only been here for a day. I'd only came to one workout and I knew that he was the real deal.”

For a lot of the 12 former players who returned to OU for pro day, this week marked the first time they had met Venables.

It’s obvious from social media interactions that even just that first impression was a massive one and had them all ready to run through a wall.