Oklahoma's defensive recruiting in the matter of just a few years has gone from some random stars and a series of strong evaluations to Oklahoma being a true contender for some of the nation's best defenders. We take a look at a series of defensive linemen Oklahoma is making a big push for.

Oh and what do things look like for two of their biggest offensive targets - including a 5-star quarterback?

All of this and more in this week's Sooner Scoop.

The Sooner Scoop - April 9, 2021