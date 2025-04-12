With spring over, the new culture is officially here for OU's offense

NORMAN — Heading into spring ball, there was a clear objective for Oklahoma.
Install the new offense.
The offense has seen a significant upheaval since last season, headlined by the additions of new OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, new quarterback John Mateer and a slew of transfer portal additions. The Arbuckle-Mateer signaled a regime change for an offense that was historically bad in 2024.
After an offseason of headline-grabbing moves, the spring was the first — and most important — chance to install Arbuckle's uptempo, air-raid offense. With the spring officially coming to a close on Saturday, how does Arbuckle feel about the install?
"These guys have eaten it up since Day 1," Arbuckle said Saturday following the Crimson Combine. "I knew it would be that way as soon as I got here. I knew they would be hungry to learn, to get better and hungry to be on the same page. These guys have gone really well with it before spring ball, the installations we did in some meetings and some walkthroughs and some OTAs (organized team meetings) really came to life here in spring ball.
"Everything they learned there was able to directly translate here in spring ball. That allowed us to progress at even a faster pace than I anticipated."
Mateer was perhaps the biggest part of picking up the offense quickly.
The redshirt junior proved he had a firm grasp of Arbuckle's offense last while they were together at Washington State, and it's a big reason why the Sooners pursued him heavily in the transfer portal. Mateer put up 3,139 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season while completing 64% of his passes — and rushing for 826 yards and 15 scores — as the Cougars finished with one of the most explosive offenses in the country. With Mateer's experience in the offense, it certainly pushed the installation forward.
Arbuckle's offense is particularly predicated on making reads, particularly in the passing game. Mateer has spent extra time with the receivers this spring on choice routes, which give skill position players an opportunity to alter the route or make other changes on the fly.
There have certainly been bumps in the road, but Mateer's experience has helped.
"We had a couple of OTAs before spring ball and it was flowing," Mateer said. "There were a couple of busts here and there of course, like we’d rather you play fast and make a mistake then play slow and do the right thing because if you play slow and do the right thing, you’re not even doing the right thing. As long as they play fast, the offense will work.
"Playing fast and obviously doing the right thing is ideal. And they’re getting there and they’re doing a good job."
OU coach Brent Venables has noticed that, too. Even with Venables taking full control of the defense, installing the new offense has been the biggest priority. And he had a front row seat as his defensive play calling battled against Arbuckle and Mateer.
It's been a gradual process.
"You’re installing the whole time," Venables said. "So you take it in bits and pieces with the things we’re doing... I think in the last week, (we've been) running the ball, getting vertical and downhill, being physical and just everybody playing together as far as the offensive unit. Tight ends, tackles, guards, quarterback, backs. And really excited about the things that we saw. And not everybody’s there yet too. So that’s encouraging as well.
"I thought we threw the ball and caught the ball as well as we have since I’ve been here."
The Sooners need that to be true. There's a significant amount of pressure to bounce back from last year's disastrous 6-7 campaign. Even as the defense and special teams took steps forward, the offense was the primary culprit in the team's second losing season in three years. The season resulted in former offensive coordinator Seth Littrell's dismissal in October, and the eventual hire of Arbuckle.
In addition to installing a new offense — and incorporating new players — the Sooners have to change the culture from last year's issues. Mateer is confident the spring was a big step forward.
"First of all, they’re hungry for it," Mateer said. "Like you said, it wasn’t successful last year and they don’t like that. Nobody likes that. I mean, everybody is completive. They want it really bad so it’s not hard to get it out of them. But there is a little culture shift that’s happened and that’s going to keep happening. Just like getting used to scoring touchdowns and celebrating and being happy for everybody and playing complementary football with the defense is something that’s gonna happen.
"But it’s not easy. But it’s definitely trending that way."
