With spring over, the new culture is officially here for OU's offense

NORMAN — Heading into spring ball, there was a clear objective for Oklahoma.

Install the new offense.

The offense has seen a significant upheaval since last season, headlined by the additions of new OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, new quarterback John Mateer and a slew of transfer portal additions. The Arbuckle-Mateer signaled a regime change for an offense that was historically bad in 2024.

After an offseason of headline-grabbing moves, the spring was the first — and most important — chance to install Arbuckle's uptempo, air-raid offense. With the spring officially coming to a close on Saturday, how does Arbuckle feel about the install?

"These guys have eaten it up since Day 1," Arbuckle said Saturday following the Crimson Combine. "I knew it would be that way as soon as I got here. I knew they would be hungry to learn, to get better and hungry to be on the same page. These guys have gone really well with it before spring ball, the installations we did in some meetings and some walkthroughs and some OTAs (organized team meetings) really came to life here in spring ball.

"Everything they learned there was able to directly translate here in spring ball. That allowed us to progress at even a faster pace than I anticipated."

Mateer was perhaps the biggest part of picking up the offense quickly.

The redshirt junior proved he had a firm grasp of Arbuckle's offense last while they were together at Washington State, and it's a big reason why the Sooners pursued him heavily in the transfer portal. Mateer put up 3,139 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season while completing 64% of his passes — and rushing for 826 yards and 15 scores — as the Cougars finished with one of the most explosive offenses in the country. With Mateer's experience in the offense, it certainly pushed the installation forward.

Arbuckle's offense is particularly predicated on making reads, particularly in the passing game. Mateer has spent extra time with the receivers this spring on choice routes, which give skill position players an opportunity to alter the route or make other changes on the fly.

There have certainly been bumps in the road, but Mateer's experience has helped.