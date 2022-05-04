WOKElahoma: May 4
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
This week's WOKElahoma is loaded with information from the recruiting trail as Sooners coaches hit the roads during the spring evaluation period. Who is Oklahoma focusing on at the tight end positi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news