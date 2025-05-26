Women's College World Series: An overview of Tennessee, OU's first opponent

Oklahoma is back in the Women's College World Series. And for its first game, the Sooners will face a familiar and formidable foe. The two-seed Sooners face off against seven-seed Tennessee at 1:30 p.m. Thursday (ESPN), which will mark the fourth time the two teams have played this season. The Volunteers bested the Sooners earlier this season, beating them twice in a three-game series in Norman. Most notably it'll be another showdown with Tennessee ace pitcher Karlyn Pickens, who mostly shut down OU's offense in that series. Here's an overview of Tennessee and what the Sooners will face in Oklahoma City:

BASIC STATS

Runs per game: 5.93, 5.33 in postseason Runs allowed per game: 2.1, 1.5 in postseason Batting average: .303 (72nd nationally) On-base percentage: .408 (29th nationally) Walks: 230 (19th nationally) Opponent batting average: .175 (1st nationally)

TENNESSEE'S PATH TO OKC

Regionals: 17-0 W Miami (OH), 4-2 W Ohio State, 5-0 W Ohio State Super Regionals vs. Nebraska: 2-5 L, 3-2 W, 1-0 W -- The Volunteers weren't challenged much in the Knoxville Regional. That certainly changed against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers took Game 1 of the Super Regional and put Tennessee on its heels. The Volunteers responded by leaning on what it does best: Defense and pitching. They didn't pull any punches and threw Karlyn Pickens for all 14 innings of Games 2 and 3. She gave up just seven hits, two runs and struck out 21 batters. She slightly beat out Jordy Bahl in a duel between two of softball's best pitchers, and that proved to be the difference.

SCOUTING REPORT

Best pitcher: Karlyn Pickens Season stats: 1.00 ERA, 280 strikeouts, 123 hits, 58 walks, 53 runs (29 earned), .168 batting average -- Pickens has been in elite company this season. She's second in ERA behind NiJaree Canady and has been the engine behind Tennessee's success. She has the fastest pitch ever recorded in softball. She held the Sooners in check in Norman, allowing just 10 hits and four runs in 12.2 innings while striking out 12 OU batters. Best hitter: Taylor Pannell Season stats: .384 batting average, 51 runs, 66 hits, 11 doubles, 15 home runs, .733 slugging percentage, 33 walks, .486 on-base percentage -- Pannell has been the standout hitter for a Tennessee offense that hasn't always been stellar. She went 4-for-9 in the three-game series against the Sooners, and the Sooners open a much easier path to victory if they can keep her off the basepaths.

WCWS FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE