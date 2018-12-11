SoonerScoop.com

Oklahoma may be focused on a trip to the Orange Bowl in less than three weeks but they are also only eight days away from early National Signing Day and are hopeful of not only signing their 17 current commitments but also some key final targets. In this edition of The Roundtable we take a look at some key recruiting questions heading into the final week of what has quickly become the Sooners biggest recruiting period.

Of the players currently committed which one would you say is the most key to Oklahoma's success in 2019?

Bob Przybylo: Sorry, have to hedge and put a qualifier on this one. If Marquise Brown leaves early, then the No. 1 guy to look toward is Trejan Bridges. Bridges had a great junior season, and then showed he could do whatever was necessary for the team as a senior. He caught 13 touchdowns, he ran for seven more and added two punt return touchdowns, too. It’s not fair to say he was a one-man show at Hebron, but he was worth the price of admission. There’s no doubt a lot of eyes will be on Allen, Texas' Theo Wease as well, but just get the impression that Bridges is going to be able to adapt quicker and make an impact faster. He seems to have a knack for knowing exactly how to adjust to his role and then still maximizing his talent in that position. You want to say defense, you really do. But even the 2018 class, that looked great on paper, was really nothing more than Brendan Radley-Hiles and Ronnie Perkins when talking defense. You add the fact there will be a new face leading the defense and believe it’ll take some time for the #NewWave19 defenders to find their footing. Eddie Radosevich: I'm sure you were ready to hear about Spencer Rattler, Theo Wease or Trejan Bridges. And while I agree both Wease and Bridges will help from Day 1, it's on the defensive side of the ball where added depth would be most 'key'. That's somewhat a tip of the cap to what we've seen Lincoln Riley do over his first two years as head coach, but it's also speaks to the importance of adding something, anything on the defensive side of the ball. Hint: Playmakers are needed. Fortunately, there's more than just one or two options not only returning, but coming in via this year's signing class. The trio of secondary players in Jamal Morris, Woodi Washington, and Jaden Davis head to Norman with stars next to their name, but that certainly doesn't mean much when fans are reminded the current crop of Sooners secondary garnered the same superlatives upon their own arrival. The most important question in the Oklahoma secondary heading into 2019 could pertain to who will be coaching it. That question looms large moving forward, with the likelihood of a new defensive coordinator on campus. That's why it's along the defensive front where I look for immediate help. Derek Green, Marcus Hicks and Kori Roberson could all help early -- much like Ronnie Perkins has done this season. Josh McCuistion: The guy for me that has probably largely gone forgotten some what, though clearly he has already been mentioned here, is Woodi Washington. The big-time defensive back is a skilled playmaker that has ability as both a cornerback and safety and, as such, above probably any other member of the class seems to fit with some of what Oklahoma has been looking at defensively. Oklahoma's cornerback situation ended the season on a stronger note than anyone had seen through the season but it hardly seems like something that would hold off a truly strong newcomer. Meanwhile safety continues much as it began, a lot of question marks. Though Robert Barnes could probably pretty safely be penciled in as a starter there is plenty of reason to see two other spots available in the secondary for the right comer. Washington feels like the guy who could be ready to seize that opportunity.

If there is one player that Oklahoma could close on in the next week before Signing Day who would it be? Or is there simply a position that Oklahoma needs to hit a home run at?

BP: Taking the latter option here and just saying defensive back. And that means landing Jeremiah Criddell and flipping Jordan Battle. That won’t be easy by any means, but it would be the most impact this group could make because we’ve seen repeatedly that OU needs more difference makers in the secondary. Getting Battle to flip from Ohio State would be huge and give OU a physical presence at safety once again, but who is also still athletic. Criddell, look, anytime you can go to Mater Dei, you do it. They’re both easily Rivals 250 kids, and you could argue both are closer to being Rivals 100 recruits compared to the 250. The gold standard is Chris Steele, obviously, but you’re not settling if you find a way to get Criddell and Battle to Norman for 2019.

ER: Undoubtedly it's in the Sooners secondary, and specifically at the safety position where help is needed immensely. The two candidates out there to be flipped are the obvious names: Jeremiah Criddell and Jordan Battle. Anyone that follows the recruiting scene knows the uphill battle that will take, but stranger things have happened. Oklahoma does have one thing that trumps a number of schools out there: A terrific opportunity. Not only will you get a chance to get on the field early, you'll also be thrown right into the fire. I don't foresee too many Big 12 teams lining up in the eye formation anytime soon. JM: This may have been too easy of a question as there is no question that Oklahoma needs the win at safety. And with two prime targets like Battle and Criddell the spotlight is shining brightly on Southern California and Southern Florida. What makes the potential recruiting wins even more intriguing is that they play for two of the most talent-rich programs in the country and each has close friends and/or teammates either committed or already on the roster. The Sooners are in a tight spot at safety and need some more playmakers and to think they could close with either of the aforementioned...it's a testament to the recruiting ability of the staff.

Who would you say was Oklahoma's biggest hit in the class of 2019 and who was its biggest Miss?

BP: Not going too crazy here with biggest hit, sticking with quarterback Spencer Rattler because it’s the perfect example of everything going just as planned.

Lincoln Riley identified Rattler so early in the process, going back to the spring following Rattler’s freshman season. He knew that’s who he wanted and made it happen. And then when Rattler became such a huge name, it didn’t matter. He never flinched. Rattler was huge on the trail, very infectious personality that appeared to have recruits gravitating toward him on a routine basis. It gave OU a face of the class for nearly 18 months. Someone who checked both boxes to be a recruiter, good and respected. You need both to influence. Rattler had it. Miss? Some won’t agree here, and that’s fine. Gonna go with Arkansas commit Collin Clay from Oklahoma City Putnam City. There were a lot of discussions about where Clay would fit in an OU defense, but that’s never stopped the Sooners before from taking someone talented. OU just never made the offer. What you love about Clay is he’s starting to peak. His senior season was outstanding, and he played his way from a three-star to a four-star to a guy solidified in the Rivals 250. He would have been a dynamite recruiter for the Sooners because you can tell how much he is pouring his heart out to Hog recruits. Not saying it’s wrong, it’s just weird to only have one current in-state commit in Oklahoma City Millwood running back Marcus Major. Clay would have been a great choice be an OKPreps Sooner. ER: Biggest hit? Has to be Spencer Rattler, right? There's no such thing as a 'sure thing' in the recruiting process, but it could be argued Rattler is as important of a recruit as Lincoln Riley has brought in. He's the future at a position that has won back-to-back Heismans. What's even more uncomfortable to talk about? Maybe the fact neither Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray signed with Oklahoma out of high school. Perhaps that's a tad unfair to Riley who certainly played a part in getting Murray to Norman. Regardless it wouldn't be a good look to see Rattler not pan out. Biggest miss? How about this halfass answer. I'd say not taking a second running back in the class. This season Oklahoma was fortunate Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon were ready. Especially after the season ending injuries to Rodney Anderson and Marcelias Sutton. If there's anything Oklahoma fans are familiar with it's the idea that you can never have too many bodies in the backfield.

