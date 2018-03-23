HOUSTON - Oklahoma's 2019 cornerback recruiting is off to a roaring start thanks to a strong place with Chris Steele, Jeremiah Criddell, and several others but one of the nation's best resides at Richmond (Texas) Bush in the nation's No. 24 overall prospect Erick Young. As of late it seems the Sooners, led by Kerry Cooks along with Young's friendship with freshman cornerback Brendan Radley-Hiles, have been making a move.

And at this point they are one of three programs that seem to be standing out for Young, who has recently started to plan his Norman official visit for this fall.