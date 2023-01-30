It's only been a week since our last update of Oklahoma's offer list and though this week lacked a matching 2023 offer that the Sooners had last week, there's still plenty of work being done as Oklahoma made 30 offers between the 2024, 2025, and even 2026 classes. Look through our breakdowns of each and every one of the Sooners newest offers.

What's on Tape: Though just sophomore tape he's already established himself as one of the nation's most violent blockers. He's got powerful hands, quick feet, and the easy ability to use leverage to throw defenders. Oklahoma's Chances: It's extremely early but the Sooners and Gorman are an easy connection to make.

What's on Tape: An extremely twitchy back with great feet and the ability to see running lanes and quickly change direction. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma was his first offer and he's been impressed by how many Sooners fans have taken notice of him already.

What's on Tape: Barbour is a guy who has the look of a very complete tight end in the future. He is willing to mix it up as a run blocker and as a receiver he has the quick feet to be a very skilled route runner and also flashes elite hands. Oklahoma's Chances: It's early in the process for Barbour and it's hard to imagine a Georgia tight end not end up in Athens if he is pursued.

What's on Tape: Berry is a very complete back who shows off tape being a physical lead blocker but it's his burst out of his cuts that makes him special. Oklahoma's Chances: Much as Barbour above the idea of landing an elite Louisiana prospect that LSU wants is a huge ask.

What's on Tape: Currie is a guy who makes plays in every phase and in about every fashion. He's got great length and shows an easy ability to attack the ball in the air. Oklahoma's Chances: California has been good to the Sooners and Oklahoma is in early for the talented receiver.

What's on Tape: It isn't hard to figure out why Ewald is so highly regarded already. He's got great length and the easy fluidity to be an elite cover cornerback. He is another elite talent at Chaminade. Oklahoma's Chances: Ewald is going to be a massive battle for the next 23 months and even Michigan will have their work cut out for them.

What's on Tape: A big man who is still putting it all together but who has the easy bend and pop in his hands to be a big-time blocker in the 2025 class. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma's had a lot of success in Tennessee, can they take some defensive success to the offensive line?

What's on Tape: Hayes has big-time speed and is a guy able of closing space in a hurry. He's also a guy that shows some physicality and could play more into that as he gets more physical development. Oklahoma's Chances: It feels like Oklahoma could move into a position to have a huge role in Haynes' recruitment.

What's on Tape: Heiberger has some outstanding length and nice burst to turn the corner. He does a nice job dipping his shoulder and shows off some big-time pass rushing ability. Oklahoma's Chances: Heiberger and Oklahoma make a lot of sense. We'll know more once they can get him down to campus.

What's on Tape: A guy with a great frame and surprising speed. Jefferson is very sudden and can easily accelerate to create separation. Oklahoma's Chances: Another Tennessee prospect that Oklahoma is hoping to make a run at but so far he hasn't had much to say.

What's on Tape: Johnson is a little bit undersized but has loads of burst and can quickly sink his hips and redirect. Oklahoma's Chances: LSU and Colorado may bet he two to watch here early on.

What's on Tape: Leblanc is one of the smoothest and easiest pass-catching tight ends you'll see in the 2024 class. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma is looking hard to find the right guy at tight end and Leblanc makes some sense but obviously the in-state Vols are meaningful.

What's on Tape: Lucas is a defensive back with tremendous length and has the kind of frame that figures to naturally move to safety. Oklahoma's Chances: This feels like the kind of player that Oklahoma could make a move for if they press down the line.

What's on Tape: The definition of a downhill player. McComber is a guy who loves to attack ball carriers and is very decisive when he does it. Oklahoma's Chances: There are few teams in the country that have a better track record in Nevada than Oklahoma and Desert Pines could pay off again for OU following Jovantae Barnes.

What's on Tape: A big receiver with a lot of physical presence both in the air as well as a blocker in the run game. Definitely a fluid athlete for someone with his length. Oklahoma's Chances: Nickens is expected in Norman soon and the Sooners will be very real contenders thanks in no small part to a good relationship with Emmett Jones.

What's on Tape: A big vertical receiver that can stretch the field with his speed but has such overwhelming size he is always going to be difficult to contend with in jump ball scenarios. Oklahoma's Chances: Odom will be an interesting guy to track are the Sooners ready to push for him and if so his fit could make Oklahoma a contender.

What's on Tape: A defensive lineman with a big motor who plays with outstanding pad level. Oklahoma's Chances: Pesansky will be a guy that Oklahoma will want to get on campus and see how the fit goes.

What's on Tape: Prevo is a player you have to keep reminding yourself is so young. He's a massive talent with impressive agility and speed it's not hard to see why he was a rare freshman offer for Oklahoma. Oklahoma's Chances: The Sooners are in very early for Prevo who comes from an area that has been pretty open to various schools.

What's on Tape: Though listed as a linebacker Robinson has made a move to running back and on tape his size and physicality certainly stand out but it's his patience that may be his greatest weapon. He allows things to set up in front of him but has the ability to attack when it does. Oklahoma's Chances: Robinson and Oklahoma seem like a very high probability bet.

What's on Tape: Sanders looks like a guy who has a chance to be a special interior defender in the future. He's very strong with his hands and has more agility than you'd expect from such a young guy with his size. Oklahoma's Chances: It is early for the Sooners but Oklahoma could make a run at the big man.

What's on Tape: An offensive tackle with good length and the ability to continue filling out his frame. He'll only get more dominant as he adds some mass and gets bigger and stronger. Oklahoma's Chances: This is an area that has been great to the Sooners and within days of him picking up an offer he's already made it to Norman - that seems a good sign.

What's on Tape: Tagoa'i is very twitchy and changes direction incredibly naturally on tape. He's also a guy that is very decisive and comes down hill violently. Oklahoma's Chances: Another Las Vegas prospect that it would seem the Sooners could at least get a visit from.

What's on Tape: A young tight end with the versatility to be useful as an in-line run blocker but also shows a nice feel for working into space as a quarterback's safety valve. Oklahoma's Chances: Tenney hasn't said much about his Oklahoma offer so far but the Sooners seem likely to have a chance here.

What's on Tape: Thomas is a fluid athlete who has the ability to stretch the field but also the agility to be a danger in the short and intermediate passing game. Oklahoma's Chances: The Sooners seem like an early leader and will be very tough to beat.

What's on Tape: A prospect with unusual athleticism. Tyler has massive upside though he's still incredibly lean and will have to fill out his frame in time. But if he can add the bulk he needs Tyler has the look of a potentially elite receiver. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma getting in on Tyler before a lot of other programs could play a role that helps down the stretch.

What's on Tape: As a young guy playing for a nationally elite team it's not a huge surprise that there isn't a lot of tape yet but what you can see is that Utu is a natural knee bender who keeps his feet very active after engaging his block. Oklahoma's Chances: Utu hasn't said much so far about the Sooners or really anyone else.

What's on Tape: Someone that may remind people of a former Sooner that wore No. 7. Wallace is all over the place but has such great instincts and commits every inch of himself into every play. Oklahoma's Chances: Wallace could be an interesting guy that it feels like Oklahoma might put more time into than some others would.

What's on Tape: A big athlete who can be used in a variety of ways Washington is a guy who could play as a flex tight end or could factor somewhere defensively thanks to his length and versatility. Oklahoma's Chances: Washington is a local guy that seems like it could come down to how he feels about Oklahoma's offensive fit.

What's on Tape: A highly twitchy edge rusher who uses impressive strength to defeat edge blockers before using outstanding closing speed to track down quarterbacks and running backs alike. Oklahoma's Chances: Williams seems like a guy that Oklahoma can build some connection to early and their presence in central Florida was strong in 2023 - can they continue in 2024?