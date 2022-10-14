Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. And this week's commitments was led by a player making a huge impact on both sides of the ball but the MVP award went to an offensive lineman who led his team to a big-time win with a dominant ground game and even got in on the act on defense.

The Skinny: Adebawore and North Kansas City put together another dominant defensive performance but it wasn't quite enough as Hornets fell on the road to Oak Park, 13-6. On the night he had 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Next Week: North Kansas City (5-2) is hosting Ft. Osage.

The Skinny: Arnold and Guyer had the week off. Next Week: Guyer (6-0) is traveling to Braswell.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango came off a bye week with a massive win, crushing previously undefeated Summit 56-3. Durango put up over 300 yards on the ground and Bates even had a sack on defense. Next Week: Durango (5-1) is hosting Glenwood Springs. WEEK 7 MVP

The Skinny: Rickards and Brown have had some tough losses as of late and picked up another one falling to Gadsden County 35-24. Next Week: Rickards (2-5) is traveling to Tallahassee Lincoln.

The Skinny: Carter and the Crusaders had their first game following Hurricane Ian and put on a show with a 37-0 win over Winter Haven. Carter had a rushing touchdown in the win. Next Week: Catholic (4-1) is traveling to Tampa Blake.

The Skinny: Evans and Judson crushed East Central 44-0. But he had a largely quiet night with four catches for 26 yards. Next Week: Judson (3-3) is traveling to Schertz Clemens.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North's offense put up 205 of it's 235 yards of offense on the ground led by Green and their offensive line in a 28-6 win over Liberty. Next Week: North (6-1) is traveling to Lee's Summit West.

The Skinny: Hicks got a night of rest as Ryan clobbered an overmatched Ft. Worth South Hills 50-0. Next Week: Ryan (4-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun crushed another hapless foe, Blair Academy 48-7. Next Week: Hun (5-0) is traveling to Blair Academy on Sat., Oct. 8.

The Skinny: Johnson had a fairly quiet night with four catches for about 30 yards but it was more than enough as he and the Broncos defense pitched a 19-0 shutout.

Next Week: Mustang (5-1) is hosting Tulsa Union on Thu., Oct. 13.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola had to play an odd Monday game against Orlando Jones and came up short 18-7. Leblanc and the Kowboys defense held Jones to just 74 yards on the ground. Next Week: Osceola (2-3) is hosting Celebration.

The Skinny: McCarty, played very little in a top 5 matchup against Coweta and McAlester had a long night because of it falling 49-0. Next Week: McAlester (5-1) is hosting Tulsa East Central on Thu., Oct. 13. WEEK 6 MVP

The Skinny: Bergan got back on the winning track with a 23-7 win over Aquinas. McIntyre had a 66-yard touchdown pass along with 19 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 46 yards. Defensive he had nine tackles (five solo), five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and even had a 28-yard kickoff return on special teams. Next Week: Bergan (4-3) is traveling to Tekamah-Herman.

The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall had a big night downing Greenville 62-36. Omosigho had three receptions for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Next Week: Crandall (5-1) is hosting Lovejoy.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats kept their winning ways this week with a 26-0 win over Woodinville. Next Week: Mount Si (4-2) is traveling to Eastlake.

The Skinny: Pettaway and the Lobos for the second straight week lost an incredibly tight one to a district rival, this time falling 17-16 to Cy-Woods. Next Week: Langham Creek (2-4) is hosting Cy-Springs on Thu., Oct. 13.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti went to the United Kingdom and downed NFL Academy 45-0. Next Week: IMG (4-1) is traveling to American Collegiate Academy.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who were crushed by Hough 41-0. Next Week: West Charlotte (4-4) has the week off.

The Skinny: Spencer, by his standards, had a quiet night with just three tackles as his team fell to Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie. Next Week: Life Christian (3-4) is hosting Rock Creek Christian Academy on Sat., Oct. 15.

The Skinny: The Chaps and Vasek simply ran through another opponent this time crushing Anderson 66-17. The big defensive end wasn't asked to do much and had just one tackle for loss before giving way to backups. Next Week: Westlake (6-0) is traveling to Dripping Springs.

The Skinny: Vickers and Munroe had a rough one falling to Florida State University high school 42-7. Next Week: Munroe (3-3) is hosting Maclay.