Oklahoma unloads a two-way pitch to LB Braxton Lindsey on his official

Versatility is the calling card for Rogers (Ark.) phenom Braxton Lindsey.

Throughout his recruitment, he's picked up P4 offers to play defensive end, off-ball linebacker and tight end — and plenty of schools have simply thrown their collective hands up and offered him as an athlete.

Oklahoma had long been recruiting Lindsey as a linebacker, but that vision has shifted as of late. The Sooners want to deploy the 6-foot-3, 234-pound stud on both sides of the football, and they made it a key facet of their pitch to Lindsey on his official visit this past weekend. In fact, they even told him that he could play primarily on the offensive side of the ball if he so desired, although that doesn't seem to be the plan on Lindsey's end of things.

“It was actually their idea, just watching my film and watching me play both sides," said Lindsey. "They gave me the option — I could major in tight end or major in linebacker. I think what it’s going to be is primarily linebacker, but I could get some goal-line packages or a couple plays on offense. It’s not going to be a Travis Hunter situation where I’m going to play primarily on both. I’ll really major in linebacker, but I’ll have a couple packages or plays at tight end.”

The Sooners entered the weekend in a dogfight for Lindsey's pledge; BYU represented the primary competition, but Arkansas and Missouri remain prominently involved. However, Oklahoma made a strong surge over the course of Lindsey's time on campus.

“Friday was really just getting familiar with campus, everything like that," Lindsey noted. "That was really it for Friday. Saturday was a bit more of the football side. We had meetings; I had a meeting with Coach V and Coach [Nate] Dreiling, so that was a bit more on the football side of it. They made it really clear just how valuable I am to them, and how I could be developed there. They made it clear that I’m their number-one guy.”