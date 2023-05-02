It’s been no secret that this is a very important offseason for Porter Moser and his staff. Moser’s posted a 34-33 overall record as the Sooners’ coach since he arrived prior to the 2021-22 season and has yet to make the NCAA Tournament. After another disappointing campaign last season, which saw the Sooners finish below .500 and fail to make the postseason, it was expected that there’d be a mass exodus of players from the program. That has largely come to fruition, but the Sooners have nabbed some players in the NCAA Transfer Portal to help offset the damage a bit. But with the portal window closing on May 11th, there’s still some work to do for the Sooners. Here’s an overview of the team’s offseason so far and their biggest roster needs:

DEPARTURES

(Last season’s per-game averages listed in parenthesis) Grant Sherfield, PG (15.9 points, 40% shooting, 2.5 rebounds, 3.25 assists) * Tanner Groves, C (10.2 points, 51% shooting, 7.2 rebounds) Jalen Hill, SF (9.7 points, 50% shooting, 5.8 rebounds) Jacob Groves, PF (6.8 points, 44% shooting, 2.5 rebounds) Joe Bamisile, SG (4.0 points, 40% shooting, 2.3 rebounds) CJ Noland, SG (3.2 points, 36% shooting, 1.3 rebounds) Bijan Cortes, PG (3.2 points, 44% shooting, 1.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists) Benny Schroeder, G (2.3 points, 50% shooting, 0.8 rebounds)

*exhausted eligibility

ADDITIONS

(G) Javian McCollum, Sienna (15.9 points, 43% shooting, 2.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists) (G) Le’Tre Darthard, Utah Valley (13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists) (G) Rivaldo Soares, Oregon (7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists) (C) John Hugley IV, Pittsburgh (14.8 points, 7.9 rebounds in 2021-22) Analysis: Even with the young, athletic backcourt of Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh in the fold, it’s clear that Moser has wanted to replenish the program’s guard depth. It makes sense. Sherfield was the team's leading scorer last season, and five of the eight departures are guards. The Sooners also struggled mightily to create quality shots from the perimeter outside of Sherfield and Uzan last season, and Sherfield’s efficiency steadily declined during Big 12 play. Even if Uzan and Oweh begin next season as the starting guards, the Sooners now have several experienced, quality guards in the rotation. Indications are that the Sooners are still looking to add guard depth. Former Kansas City guard Rayquawndis Mitchell, who scored 18 points against the Sooners last season, has been a primary target for OU. Based on the Sooners’ moves, Moser is looking to play faster and more perimeter oriented.



BIGGEST NEED