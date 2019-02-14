As such SoonerScoop.com thought it was a good time to break down just what the Sooners seem to be looking at in 2020.

Oklahoma's 2020 quarterback recruiting may be a bit of an enigma at this point but at running back it seems as though the question is more about 'which highly talented runner will Oklahoma sign' than 'if' they will. That is largely built on strong recruiting but also is connected to a running back class that nationally, and regionally, is nearly unprecedented. In every corner of the country there are high-quality explosive backs and the Sooners are in on a huge number of them.

The most glaring evidence of 'good things seem probable for the Sooners' is the reality that Oklahoma has one top 50 running back, Jase McClellan, already in the class and is heavily involved with two other even more highly-rated runners. Those two are Galena Park North Shore superstar Zachary Evans and the nation's No. 12 overall player Kendall Milton of Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan.

Evans, who many feel is high on Texas, has talked at length about the Sooners before and does seem to want to make a return trip - after visiting last summer. Meanwhile Milton is set to visit a week from today and the Sooners, thanks in no small part to their strong ties in the Fresno area, seem very real contenders.

Speaking of visits, Oklahoma recently played host to Rivals100 running back Chris Tyree of Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale and he came away with rave reviews of his trip and seems likely to return again.

Meanwhile McClellan is joined by fellow Dallas-Fort Worth area superstar Seth McGowan as potential Oklahoma targets. McClellan has been a long-time Oklahoma commitment and in spite of several visits he has always seemed relatively solid with the Sooners. However, with those trips someone could always throw a wrench into the Sooners plans.

McGowan, though never committed, has long been seen as a potential running mate to McClellan in the class. The powerful back has admitted to being an Oklahoma fan seems to have the Sooners at, or near, the top of his list.

The bottom line in Oklahoma's running back recruiting that, at this point, leaves out talented in-state stars like Sevion Morrison and Dominic Richardson, is that however things may play out there is little doubt that the Sooners will have a sturdy crop of running backs in 2020.