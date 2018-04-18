Just moments ago San Bernardino (Calif.) El Cajon linebacker Jonathan Perkins announced that he is now Oklahoma's eighth public commitment in the past five days. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect and the nation's No. 18 inside linebacker visited Oklahoma on February 17 and since then had been the center of multiple rumors of a commitment.

On Wednesday those rumors came to reality with Perkins announces his pledge via Twitter.

Perkins was offered by Oklahoma last October and at the time of his choice held offers from Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M amongst many others. But for some time there was a feeling that Oklahoma had the edge and it was built largely on his relationship with long-time linebackers coach Tim Kish.

At the time of his offer from the Sooners Perkins was committed to UCLA and former head coach Jim Mora Jr. however one month and a day after Perkins' scholarship was extended from Kish, he backed away from his UCLA commitment.

As time has gone on his bond with Kish has continued to fortify Oklahoma's presence in his recruitment and that reality was doubled during his February visit to Norman.

“The program at Oklahoma fits everything I do and when I was up there on the visit it felt like home. The coaches kept it real with everything. They didn’t fake anything. It actually felt like home," Perkins told Rivals.com's Adam Gorney at the time.

Perkins is currently California's No. 55 prospect and could feature in a number of roles for the Sooners.

SoonerScoop.com will have more with shortly from Oklahoma's first linebacker commitment since class of 2018 Army All-American DaShaun White on Jan. 6.