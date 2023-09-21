“At the end of the day, 3-0 doesn't mean anything. We're coming into this week 0-0, and that's the type of mentality we have to have.”

“We were kind of in the same situation last year,” Stutsman said after the game. “As for the older guys, we kind of know what it looks like. We kind of had those growing pains, and we don't want to repeat that. We kind of just told the young guys who haven't really experienced that what it looks like.

A 3-0 start quickly gave way to a 3-3 record, and the Sooners finished 6-7. That was on Danny Stutsman ’s mind as the Sooners put the finishing touches on the Tulsa win.

Of course, fans likely remember what happened next. The Sooners began conference play with a 41-34 loss to Kansas State at home and followed it up with a 55-17 loss at TCU. The following week, without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel on the field, the Sooners lost 49-0 to Texas.

The Sooners finished the non-conference slate with a 3-0 record. It was the same situation they were in last year, too.

There’s a few reasons why this year’s 3-0 start is a little different than last year. For one, the Sooners have recorded just 24 missed tackles this season compared to 46 through three games last year, per Pro Football Focus. The defense has surrendered just 2.29 yards per carry this year compared to 2.7 last year. This year’s team has forced eight takeaways compared to five last year. And this year’s offense has scored 167 through three games compared to 129 last year.

So far, the Sooners are the only team that’s inside the top-10 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Most of the counting stats do suggest the Sooners are a better football team this year.

“I can say for sure it’s a way different scene,” OU freshman Peyton Bowen said. “We talk about missed-tackle stats, yards, points—all the stuff. At this time last year, we would’ve had like (46) missed tackles… The fact that we have way less than that, it just shows just how much work and time we put into our craft over the summer and winter just to get better as a team and as a group.”

The numbers look good this year, but they looked decent last year heading into Kansas State, too. The Wildcats still had plenty of success — they finished with 509 total yards and 275 rushing yards — and exposed the OU defense as a struggling unit.

That’s why the coaches and the players are emphasizing learning from last year’s mistakes. OU coach Brent Venables feels confident this year’s team is different.

“I do feel like we’ve got a better edge," Venables said. "I think we have more maturity. I think we have a better football IQ. I think we have more competitive depth. And again, hunger, a chip on our shoulder — all those things to perform better than we did a year ago. But every team’s different. I’m really excited. I really like this football team and they’re a fun group of guys.”

They certainly have a good chance to improve to that much-sought-after 4-0 record. The Sooners are nearly 15-point favorites this weekend at Cincinnati, who will be playing their first Big 12 game and recently lost to Miami (OH). But the Bearcats have a potent offense and one of the best rushing attacks in the country spearheaded by dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones.

“I think the defense knows we’ve got a lot of work to do,” OU defensive end Trace Ford said. “The coaches have spoke upon last year (how we were) 3-0, and this year we’re 3-0. Just not be complacent, not just be happy that we’re 3-0. Just every day, every game, another win, another win. Just keep stacking, and I think as long as we have that mindset I’m really confident in this team.”

The Sooners are confident they’re a different team this year. And it appears not getting ahead of themselves is half the battle.

“We’re even telling each other right now that it was the same thing last year,” Bowen said. “We were 3-0, and we know what happened. So, we’re not going to let that happen again.”