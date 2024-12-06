After three injury-riddled seasons at Oklahoma, DB Jayden Rowe transferring

After failing to appear in a game for Oklahoma in 2024, Jayden Rowe is headed for the transfer portal.

Injuries derailed a promising OU career for the former four-star defensive back out of Tulsa, who was a unicorn of a high school prospect. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Rowe had the build of a linebacker. But he also boasted elite speed, as evidenced by his personal best of 10.46 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Even when he signed with the Sooners, it wasn't immediately clear where Rowe would fit positionally. He played cornerback in high school, but there was talk of turning him into a safety, an outside linebacker or even a defensive end. Rowe made three brief appearances at cornerback as a true freshman in 2022, but battled injury throughout the season and the ensuing spring practice period. He was healthy to start the 2023 campaign, and made an appearance in the Sooners' season opener against Arkansas State. However, he suffered a season-ending injury shortly thereafter and did not appear in another game for the remainder of his career at Oklahoma. He suited up for the Sooners throughout the 2024 season, but never saw the field.

He departs the program without having recorded any statistics beyond game participation.

Out of high school, Rowe held offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State and several other P4 programs. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.