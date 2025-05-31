OU Softball: Sooners fall to Texas, drop to losers bracket at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY — The momentum was again building for a late Oklahoma rally on Saturday.

Trailing Texas by two runs in the seventh, Ella Parker found first after she was hit by a pitch. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas advanced her with a single that dropped into right field. The Sooners had two base runners on with only one out.

It seemed like the Sooners might again be able to generate the late-game heroics that pushed them past Tennessee on Thursday. Instead, they fell just short, as the Sooners' final two batters struck out.

The result? The Longhorns prevailed, 4-2, in the second round of the Women's College World Series.

The loss snaps the Sooners' 12-game winning streak against Texas in Oklahoma City.

Just like in Thursday's opening-round battle against Tennessee, the Sooners had a rough start against Texas. Sam Landry gave up two base hits in the bottom of the first which put runners on the corners, and Texas capitalized.

A litany of mistakes from Isabela Emerling, and a throwing error from Ailana Agbayani allowed Kayden Henry to find home. Mia Scott then found home on a sacrifice fly from Reese Atwood, putting the Sooners in an early 2-0 hole heading to the second.

The bottom of the Sooners' lineup managed to respond. Cydney Sanders opened the second inning with a leadoff single, then Ailana Agbayani reached on a Texas error. Abigale Dayton brought Sanders home with an RBI single, and Kasidi Pickering followed with an RBI to tie the score at 2-2.

But the Sooners couldn't crack Texas pitcher Teagan Kavan for the rest of the game. The Sooners had five base hits the rest of the way, but they left nine base runners stranded.

They certainly had opportunities. The biggest one came in the sixth inning, when Cydney Sanders opened the frame with a leadoff single. Ailana Agbayani reached on a fielder's choice and eventually made her way to third. With two outs, Dayton battled Kavan for 10 pitches before eventually popping up, leaving Agbayani and the tying run on third.

It was quite the script flip for Kavan. The Texas ace struggled when the two teams met earlier this season in Norman, allowing 14 earned runs and 12 base hits in 4.1 innings. But she rose to the occasion at the Women's College World Series, allowing just six hits while striking out eight OU batters.

In 14 innings at the WCWS, OU has just 11 hits and has went scoreless in 11 frames.

Both teams went scoreless through the third and fourth innings before the Longhorns eventually found cracks in Landry's armor. Henry hit a solo home run off Landry in the fifth inning to give the Longhorns a one-run lead, then Joley Mitchell added an insurance run with a solo home run of her own in the top of the sixth.

It was a tough showing for Landry, who allowed eight hits, three earned runs and walked four batters while striking out two.

With the loss, the Sooners (51-8) fall to the loser's bracket. They'll face Oregon at 6 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2) with their season on the line.

The Ducks dropped their opening game to UCLA, 1-0, before bouncing back to beat Ole Miss, 6-5 (10 innings) on Friday.

