Oklahoma's 2020 class is starting to roll in with offers but as you looked around the state it's the Tulsa area that had the three players who brought together most of the recruiting potential and on-field production. However in talking to area coaches, players, teammates, and everyone in between there was one choice who began to emerge as the choice for SoonerScoop.com's Junior of the Year. And that player is Broken Arrow, Okla. offensive lineman Andrew Raym.

The massive offensive lineman has been a starter for the Tigers since the first game of his freshman year and since then has helped Broken Arrow grow each and every year, including the program's first ever state title just a few months ago. But when you talk to Broken Arrow head coach David Alexander, a former NFL offensive lineman himself, that first career start is one of a couple of memories that stick out when thinking about when it became clear that in Raym he had something special on his hands. "There are two really ones. The first one is the first time I saw him. After spring football, now he's an eighth grader, he goes and does some workouts with the freshmen coaches. At the end of school, about a week left in school, the freshmen coaches call me and say 'coach Alexander we've got a kid down here that we can't do anything with, we're not going to help him'," Alexander recalled. "I get his parents' number and the son, Andrew. They come to my office and I told them, when school is out we're going to go over to a team camp in Greenwood, Ark. I would like to take Andrew and evaluate him. There are no promises that he'll move up to varsity, there are no guarantees of anything. This is what the freshman coaches have told me and if you're ok with it I'd love to take Andrew to Greenwood, Ark. "They agree and we take him with us and we scrimmage for 4-5 hours, you know there are about six teams there. On the bus ride back I ask the offensive line coach (Rowdy Harper) 'hey, how'd Andrew do' and he tells me 'Coach, he is our second or third best lineman right now. and in about two or three weeks of coaching he'll be our best' and I'm like 'he just finished eighth grade?' (laughing). "So I meet with his parents again and I tell them, normally he'd be working out with the junior high, but I asked, and again no promises; I'd like to have him work out with the varsity, see how he'll fit in with the kids, see his maturity. And you know, just like coach Harper said, he is just dominating from day one. "Our first game his freshman year was Euless Trinity, down there, and he is going to be lining up against a kid committed to Utah (Izaih Filiktonga) and the first play of the game he picks him up and throws him on the ground and it's been one thing after another ever since then. "Something amazing every time we put pads on with that kid."

Raym's offer list is becoming a who's who of college football. SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion

Raym stood out to his ex-NFL offensive line head coach early on as well as his former Houston Cougar offensive line coach, Harper. His position coach says that while Raym has many gifts there are a few things that really stick out to the man who watches him every day. "We first got to see him play the spring going into his freshmen year and could tell he was a special player," Harper reiterated. "Three things that stick out to me when I watch Andrew play. First, He’s unbelievably flexible for a big guy, does straight leg kicks way above his head which is unreal. Second, is he has an unbelievable capacity to accept coaching and use it in a game. It may take some linemen years to learn something new and actually be able to use it in a game, with Andrew he can learn it that week and execute it in a game that Friday. "Third, is his extreme aggressiveness in games. We try to coach our OL to be aggressive and finish but he sets the standard for that here and you can tell he really enjoys it! That’s something you can’t coach and that’s something that other O-Lineman by their nature want to emulate." That aggression has led to several of his own teammates, however they may wish they were in his recruiting shoes, wanting to avoid lining up across from those same shoes. "(His teammates) have understood that he is young but they can all see him practice and play but none of them want to line up in front of him. Demeco Roland was a big and great player but even Demeco wasn't any match for Andrew," Alexander admitted. As for Raym himself, the big career, with one year remaining, at Broken Arrow has been an unmitigated success but for him it's as much about the team's success as his own. "Personally I think it was a great year for me, I was faster and stronger so I was able to play the game a little more balanced and composed instead of being over extended and out in front of my feet. Big thanks to Coach Harper for working so hard to help myself and every other lineman become the best they can," Raym said. "As a team, this was by far the most fun I’ve ever had with a team. It’s fun and easy when you’ve got a whole team who wants to be great and doesn’t have to be told to work hard but instead works hard because they love to do so. I’ve been playing with this 2018 class since I came to BA in the second grade and from that time until now, we had always told ourselves we’d be the first team to win a state championship for Broken Arrow and we were." And for the 2019 Sooner State junior of the year, according to his head coach the mentality of the guys around him being as important as himself goes back to him being an offensive lineman to the core. "I think it helps that he is an offensive lineman, he still has that offensive lineman mentality, of you know being part of a group. The five, six, seven guys that make up that first group, they are a pretty tight group and that makes it fun," Alexander explained. Unfortunately, Raym, who had 162-knockdown blocks in 2018, a mark that Harper says 'I don't think I had that many in my entire college career', may have to take on a new challenge in 2019. For Harper, it won't be a challenge he'll enjoy. "We have to find ways to challenge Andrew at practice, I'm not sure what we're going to do besides putting coach Harper in pads," Alexander laughed. "He loves to compete, loves to play, you just make everything a competition and he is going to win it."

Honorable Mention