Amid injury struggles, Ella Parker bouncing back at the plate

NORMAN — It was a scene Oklahoma players and fans have seen plenty of times before.

Ella Parker stepped to the plate during last Friday's game against UCF with bases loaded, as the crowd at Love's Field held its collective breath. Like she has 18 other times in her career, Parker made contact and sent the ball over the left field fence for a home run.

But as her teammates celebrated with her at home plate, it was clear this was a particularly special home run. The true sophomore has been struggling with a leg injury the last several weeks, which has caused her significant discomfort at the plate.

But on that at-bat, Parker looked like her old self again.

"(It was) huge for her, but even more important for us as a team because we’re so used to her and what she can do with one swing," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "It’s just a matter of handling pain and what pain can do to your mind when it just won’t go away. She has gotten better at handling that.

"But she’s still going to be dealing with this through the rest of the season."

It was a very encouraging play for Parker as she continues to work through some pain.

The expectations were high for Parker this season after she played a vital role during last year's national championship team, when she led the team in batting average (.415) and finished on the Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team as a true freshman. She picked up right where she left off through the first few weeks of the season — through the first 19 games, she had logged 31 hits in 54 at-bats (.574 batting average) to go with 22 RBIs, four home runs and 15 walks.

But since conference play, Parker's production at the plate has sharply fallen. She's batting .067 against SEC opponents, logging just two hits and four RBIs in 30 at-bats. Parker simply hasn't looked comfortable, and Gasso revealed last month that she's been dealing with an injury.

Parker and the Sooners have worked through potential solutions, which includes plenty of rest and even a change in the cleats she wears.