I'd like to start by thanking God for allowing me the opportunity to play the game that I love because without him none of this would be possible. To my mom, dad and family — thank you for all that you’ve done for me throughout this journey. The love and values you’ve instilled in me guide me everywhere I go. To my teammates — we’ve built bonds that I will cherish forever, and I'm blessed to have played with locker rooms of guys who loved what they were doing. Thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself. To the Oklahoma coaching staff - thank you for giving me an opportunity to live out my childhood dreams. I will forever be grateful for the great relationships we’ve made throughout these four years. To Coach Bedenbaugh, thank you for everything these last couple years. I am able to play the game that I love with confidence because of the way you have taught me it. And to Sooner Nation - THANK YOU! The best fans in the country! I will never forget the memories we made in the Palace. Game days were electric!! I will forever cherish the days spent in the Palace together. Thank you! With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be DECLARING FOR THE 2024 NFL DRAFT. Thank you Sooner Nation and all those who have supported me. BOOMER SOONER!

— Andrew Raym, via Twitter