Andrew Raym officially declares for NFL draft

Parker Thune • OUInsider
Co-Publisher
@ParkerThune

As expected, Oklahoma center Andrew Raym has announced that he's entering the NFL draft, and will not play in the Sooners' bowl game Dec. 28.

Raym, a redshirt junior who made 29 career starts across three season for Oklahoma, had an additional year of eligibility remaining. However, he'll forgo that year for a shot at his NFL dreams.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman signed as a four-star recruit in the class of 2020 out of Broken Arrow, Okla. He had major shoes to fill after the departure of Oklahoma great and current Kansas City Chiefs mainstay Creed Humphrey, but he held his own, earning All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2022 and a spot on the all-conference second team in 2023.

I'd like to start by thanking God for allowing me the opportunity to play the game that I love because without him none of this would be possible. To my mom, dad and family — thank you for all that you’ve done for me throughout this journey. The love and values you’ve instilled in me guide me everywhere I go. To my teammates — we’ve built bonds that I will cherish forever, and I'm blessed to have played with locker rooms of guys who loved what they were doing. Thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself. To the Oklahoma coaching staff - thank you for giving me an opportunity to live out my childhood dreams. I will forever be grateful for the great relationships we’ve made throughout these four years. To Coach Bedenbaugh, thank you for everything these last couple years. I am able to play the game that I love with confidence because of the way you have taught me it. And to Sooner Nation - THANK YOU! The best fans in the country! I will never forget the memories we made in the Palace. Game days were electric!! I will forever cherish the days spent in the Palace together. Thank you! With that being said, I am excited to announce that I will be DECLARING FOR THE 2024 NFL DRAFT. Thank you Sooner Nation and all those who have supported me. BOOMER SOONER!
— Andrew Raym, via Twitter
Raym is the first Sooner to officially announce his intentions to enter the draft. It's been reported that junior linebacker Danny Stutsman will forgo his final year of eligibility for the NFL as well, but Stutsman hasn't made an announcement. Other Sooners that are expected to declare include cornerback Woodi Washington and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

