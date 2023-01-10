No more. Former Michigan receiver Andrel Anthony announced his commitment to the Sooners, becoming the first transfer wide receiver to pick OU during this cycle.

But as the Sooners have racked up one commit after another, the wide receiver number was still at zero heading into Tuesday afternoon.

There’s no question Oklahoma has been putting in the work in the transfer portal and addressing various needs across the positions.

Anthony, a three-star recruit for the 2021 class, played two seasons with the Wolverines. He combined for 19 catches for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Anthony hit the portal almost immediately after the Wolverines were eliminated from the college football playoff, and it sure looked like the East Lansing native would be going home to Michigan State or regional power Notre Dame.

But OU has some slots open, to say the least. The Sooners have said goodbye to four receivers in the portal process in the last month, none bigger than 1,000-yard receiver Marvin Mims, who announced he was entering the NFL Draft on Friday afternoon.

Anthony arrived at OU for his official visit Saturday morning, and it was very clear the Sooners had made a massive impression. Was it going to be enough, though?

Anthony answered that with his commitment. He becomes the third transfer in as many days, joining former Wake Forest defensive end Rondell Bothroyd (Sunday) and former Texas State defensive tackle Davon Sears (Monday) in the last 48 hours.

Although Anthony is a nice win for the Sooners and head coach Brent Venables, OU absolutely is not done at the position.

Anthony is some quality help at the spot, but the work won’t stop. Anthony will be a junior for OU when he arrives for the 2023 season but will have a redshirt year available to him.