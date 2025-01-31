Sooners to add Wes Goodwin as defensive analyst

Oklahoma is adding more ammunition to its defensive staff, and it's a familiar face for head coach Brent Venables.

The Sooners are bringing on Wes Goodwin as a defensive analyst for the program, as first reported to OUInsider.com members last week and publicly confirmed by the Tulsa World on Friday.

Goodwin will head to Oklahoma after wrapping up his third season as Clemson's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Goodwin took over the role after Venables left for Oklahoma in late 2021.

At Clemson, Venables and Goodwin worked closely together for several seasons. Goodwin arrived at Clemson as a graduate assistant in 2009 before he was elevated to defensive analyst in 2012, when Venables was hired as the program's defensive coordinator. Goodwin spent three seasons as a defensive analyst before heading to the NFL, where he spent three years with the Arizona Cardinals as an assistant to the head coach.

Goodwin returned to Clemson as a senior defensive assistant, reuniting with Venables from 2018-2021 before his exit to Oklahoma.

Even after Venables departed the program, Clemson enjoyed success on defense under Goodwin, who also coached the program's linebackers. The Tigers ranked 22nd in scoring defense and 28th in total defense in Goodwin's first year at the helm. The Tigers saw improvement in 2023 when they ranked eighth in total defense, allowing just 287.8 yards per game.

This past season, the Tigers ranked 53rd in scoring defense and 69th in total defense. The Tigers finished the season with 10-4 record, which included an ACC championship and a College Football Playoff berth. The Tigers fell to Texas, 38-24, in the first round.

Goodwin and the Tigers parted ways earlier this month.