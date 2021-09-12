Backfield Mates Blow Up

Oklahoma currently has 20 commitments between the 2022 and 2023 classes and as we do every year it's time for Future Sooners to review each of their games and see how things are going as they start to hit their stride. Take a look and see who shined brightest and took home this week's MVP.

The Skinny: Bates and Durango dropped their first game of the season with a 39-7 loss to Montrose. Durango played well through the first half but clearly saw some troubles in the second half. Next Week: Durango (2-1) is traveling to Farmington, N.M.

The Skinny: Seguin had their game against Wilmer-Hutchins canceled midweek due to Covid protocols. Next Week: Seguin (2-1) is traveling to Cleburne.

The Skinny: Brown helped Mater Dei decimate another elite program, this time Henderson (Nev.) Liberty, 49-7. On the night he had seven carries for 86 yards and four touchdowns (27, 10, 12, 5). Next Week: Mater Dei (2-0) is traveling to Henderson Liberty. WEEK 2 MVP

The Skinny: Hasz and Bixby had the week off. Next Week: Bixby (2-0) is hosting Stillwater.

The Skinny: Helms and Bellevue West have rolled over their first two opponents but found themselves in their first dogfight of the season as they were pushed by Creighton Prep. Still, with help from a 16-yard touchdown catch from Helms, West stayed perfect by downing the Junior Jays 28-22. Next Week: West (3-0) is hosting Millard South on Thu., Sept. 16.

The Skinny: Hunter and WO-S had to miss the Jasper game due to Covid protocols. Next Week: West Orange-Stark (1-1) is traveling to Newton.

The Skinny: Inniss and Heritage's insane early season schedule continued this weekend taking on fellow national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas but falling short 24-16. For Inniss he had six catches for 106 yards and 174 all purpose yards. Next Week: American Heritage (1-2) is traveling to New Orleans Edna Karr.

The Skinny: Lemon helped Los Alamitos to a hard fought 34-31 win on the road against Clovis Buchanan. On the night Lemon had a pair of touchdown catches (64, 18). Next Week: Los Alamitos (4-0) is traveling to Santa Margarita Catholic.

The Skinny: Lewis and Carthage had the week off. Next Week: Carthage (2-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Llewellyn kept scoring, this time helping Aledo down Arlington Heights 64-0 with two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown. Next Week: Aledo (3-0) is traveling to Burleson.

The Skinny: McKinzie and his Cooper defense were as nasty as ever but came up just short of Wolfforth Frenship 14-13. Cooper was nearing a late score but was stood up at the goal line as the game expired - after a 10 second run off due to a player going down untouched. Next Week: Cooper (2-1) is hosting Lubbock Monterey.

The Skinny: Moore and St. Frances got back to their winning ways crushing Franklin 47-6. Next Week: St. Frances (1-1) is traveling to Our Lady of Good Counsel.

The Skinny: Nelson went 27-35 for 370 yards and connected with his fellow Oklahoma commitment, Lemon, for a pair of touchdown passes (64, 18). He also added a rushing touchdown in the Griffins' 34-31 win over Clovis Buchanan. Next Week: Los Alamitos (4-0) is traveling to Santa Margarita Catholic.

The Skinny: Roberts helped a stingy Hendrickson defense stymie Belton to the tune of a 17-14 win. Roberts recovered a goal line fumble that helped seal the win. Next Week: Hendrickson (1-2) is traveling to Belton.

The Skinny: Rowe had a couple of tackles as Jenks stayed away from the talented defensive back on the way to a 22-0 Trojans win. Next Week: Union (2-1) is hosting Owasso.

The Skinny: In a 41-7 win over Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic Sawchuk had a steady night with 13 carries for 110 yards. On the night his moment of explosion was a 76-yard touchdown run. Next Week: Valor Christian (3-0) is traveling to Denver Mullen.

The Skinny: Sexton and the Antlers are continuing to validate their top 10 ranking with another demoltion of an area foe. Deer Creek fell behind 14-7 before running off 28 straight points. Next Week: Deer Creek (3-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Spears-Jennings had a very quiet night it was a rough night for his entire team as they fell to Owasso 42-3. Next Week: Broken Arrow (1-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Taylor helped Gorman to another high-end win as they downed Highland Park (Utah) Lone Peak 35-7, scoring 35 straight after falling behind early. Next Week: Gorman (3-0) is traveling to Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton.