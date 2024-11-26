Baker Mayfield files $12M lawsuit against his father's company

Through the first 11 games of the season, it appears that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is on pace for a career year in 2024.
The Oklahoma legend and eighth-year vet has completed 71.4% of his attempts for 2,799 yards and 24 touchdowns (third in the NFL) while maintaining a career-high 104.1 passer rating.
Unfortunately, Mayfield and his wife, Emily, haven't been able to enjoy his success this season, as they have to deal with a frustrating financial situation that hits close to home.
On Monday, KOCO news in Austin (TX) reported that Mayfield, his wife, and company had filed a lawsuit against his father's company, alleging that $12 million had been stolen from the former Sooner.
The lawsuit, which was filed on November 22, states that the Mayfields are seeking to recover "substantial assets that were improperly taken" and never repaid. The alleged amount of $12M was taken between 2018 and 2021, during his time with the Cleveland Browns.
The lawsuit says that a collection of entities under common ownership (James Mayfield) transferred more than $12 million from Mayfield to themselves without authorization, proper documentation or adequate accounting of the transactions.
The defendants then used that money at their own leisure, "including to fund acquisitions or to cover general operating expenses (such as to meet payroll obligations)," according to the lawsuit.'
Furthermore, the Mayfields claim that once they learned what was going on and sought answers, the defendants "tried to hide the relevant information, avoid questions, and provided false explanations," according to KOCO.
"None of those efforts could alter the reality that Defendants took money from Plaintiffs with no plan or ability to repay it," the lawsuit states.