Baker Mayfield files $12M lawsuit against his father's company

Through the first 11 games of the season, it appears that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is on pace for a career year in 2024.

The Oklahoma legend and eighth-year vet has completed 71.4% of his attempts for 2,799 yards and 24 touchdowns (third in the NFL) while maintaining a career-high 104.1 passer rating.

Unfortunately, Mayfield and his wife, Emily, haven't been able to enjoy his success this season, as they have to deal with a frustrating financial situation that hits close to home.

On Monday, KOCO news in Austin (TX) reported that Mayfield, his wife, and company had filed a lawsuit against his father's company, alleging that $12 million had been stolen from the former Sooner.