OU notepad: Early returns on Kevin Wilson's involvement with the O-line

NORMAN — During Tuesday's practice, the offensive line split into two groups for some one-on-one drills. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh took the first group. The other group? They were overseen by new analyst Kevin Wilson. And his group included two important players for the Sooners: starting center Troy Everett, and true freshman Michael Fasusi.

Wilson's expertise has proven helpful this spring since he was brought on as an analyst back in January. He has an extensive history as an offensive line coach including his first OU tenure, when he spent his first four seasons (2002-05) as the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. His presence has provided a nice addition alongside Bedenbaugh, who is typically one of the more active and vocal assistant coaches on the practice field. "Coach Wilson is a really cool coach and he tells you what you need to work on, and then you have Coach B, who also is a really good coach and tells you what you need to work on. But their perspectives are different in the way they coach. So I think it's awesome." Wilson has been particularly helpful for the Sooners' young players, and there are a lot of them. While there are a few veterans in the group, the Sooners have a long list of underclassmen — including Eddy Pierre-Louis, Isaiah Dent, Daniel Akinkunmi, Ryan Fodje, Owen Hollenbeck and Fasusi — who have spent minimal or no time on the field. And given the struggles that unit had last season, and some of the depth concerns on the offensive line, the Sooners really need those young guys to develop quickly. "I did not know who Kevin Wilson was, but actually my older brother, he was talking about Kevin," Pierre-Louis said. "I mentioned it to him. He was like, 'Yeah, I know who that is.' And ever since, I talked to Kevin Wilson every day. Good coach. He brings intensity. He told me to smile every day at practice.... We just smile together. "He's been helping me with my game as well, giving me key techniques, little fixes to help me out and help my game.

Taylor Heim moving around defensively

Given the departures of Danny Stutsman, Dasan McCullough and Lewis Carter, along with Jaren Kanak moving to tight end, there are certainly some questions about the linebacker room. Heim is trying to move that process forward. The redshirt sophomore has moved up the depth chart this spring. He primarily played cheetah last season, but with the Sooners continuing to figure things out, he's also been spending some time at inside linebacker, too. Heim has yet to log a snap defensively, but he's hoping to push for a role this season. “I’ve kind of seen both sides of this place," Heim said. "Kind of like the scout team side and, like, getting some reps. It’s really helped me develop, like, pride for this place. I love this place. It’s taught me so much about life, just being a man, growing up.”

David Stone, Eddy Pierre-Louis enjoy battling