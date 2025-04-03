Sammy Omosigho enjoying new role at inside linebacker

NORMAN — As Oklahoma has adjusted to life without a few key veterans, that has brought some position changes on the defensive side of the ball.

With Danny Stutsman gone — along with Dasan McCullough and Lewis Carter — there's been several changes in the linebacker room. Notably, Jaren Kanak has switched to tight end. Sammy Omosigho has moved from cheetah to MIKE linebacker.

One player, in particular, has helped Omosigho with that transition.

"Me and Danny talk about MIKE all the time," Omosigho said during Tuesday's media availability. "And I’ve been asking a bunch of questions trying to soak up all the information I can from him. He’s been an amazing help. He’s been there every step. I ask him a question whenever and he’s been like this is this, this is that. He’s been an amazing help."

It sounds like the transition is fully complete for Omosigho heading into his third season.

Omosigho had mostly settled in at the cheetah spot when he arrived on campus in spring. He was mostly in a backup role as a freshman before injuries pushed him into a bigger role last season. He appeared in all 13 games and started three, logging 301 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He finished fifth on the team in tackles (40) while adding five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

But this transition will bring a different role for Omosigho. As a cheetah — a hybrid position with linebacker and defensive back responsibilities — Omosigho was primarily utilized in pass protection. He lined up in the slot corner for 129 snaps, while 105 of them came in the box as a linebacker. He also lined up for 60 snaps on the defensive line and five at free safety.

But as an inside linebacker, Omosigho will play a lot more as a run stopper. He excelled there last season, finishing with an 83.2 run-defense grade in PFF's metrics — the fifth best on the team.

"Playing inside backer is fun," Omosigho said. "You have to play both sides of the field, it’s amazing to be able to fly around and have fun."

Omosigho has gotten a lot of help in that transition, too. In addition to hearing even more from head coach Brent Venables, he's been working a lot with new inside linebackers coach Nate Dreiling.

"Love that dude," Omosigho said. "Goofball. He’s just a funny guy to be around. He knows his stuff. Very intelligent coach. On his P’s and Q’s. Him and (outside linebackers coach Wes Goodwin) are a one-two punch, just amazing. Amazing pickups."

With Omosigho working inside, that has him joining a group headlined by veterans Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis, as well other guys like Kendel Daniels, Taylor Heim and James Nesta. With Stutsman gone, and Kanak playing offense, the Sooners really need guys like Omosigho to continue developing.

"He was a young guy, so he went kind of through his young guy phase," OU linebacker Kendel Dolby said. "But now he's really grown, man. He's been doing good, attacking the details, learning from guys like Danny this past year and stuff like that. I feel like he's really ready to take a leap."

For the next few months, it's about continuing to find comfort in a new position at inside linebacker. Heading into Year 3, there's confidence that Omosigho can find an even better role than last season.

"It’s been great. You have guys like Kobie and Kip helping me out and Coach Dreiling’s been amazing help," Omosigho said. "Also having Coach V in my ear’s really been helping me out, pushing me forward to where I need to go."

