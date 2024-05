Barry Wise and former Oklahoma WR Damian Mackey are bringing their popular podcast, the Barry and Mack Show, to OUInsider. They'll also bring phenomenal team and recruiting insights to the site, including D-Mack's outstanding "Ten Thoughts" in-season column. In this crossover episode of the Under the Visor Podcast and the Barry and Mack Show, Brandon and Parker chat with Barry and D-Mack to introduce the partnership.